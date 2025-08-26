QUIZ: It’s his job! Name these players Roy Keane is crunching throughout his career

If you get full marks, you either need a restraining order from Roy Keane, or you’re actually Roy Keane.

The Premier League is back, which means Roy Keane is back on our screens every weekend.

And after the first match week of the season, it’s clear Roy is not holding back.

In the past month alone, Keane has slated Oasis for being too Man City, hit out at Man Utd’s goalkeeper situation, criticised Alexander Isak’s behaviour, and much more.

Keane is mainly a verbal tackler these days, but we thought we’d put together a compilation of his toughest physical tackles throughout his glittering playing career.

Here, we’re asking you to name the 17 players Keane is getting stuck into. Good luck!



