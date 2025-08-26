Search icon

26th Aug 2025

QUIZ: It’s his job! Name these players Roy Keane is crunching throughout his career

Sammi Minion

If you get full marks, you either need a restraining order from Roy Keane, or you’re actually Roy Keane.

The Premier League is back, which means Roy Keane is back on our screens every weekend.

And after the first match week of the season, it’s clear Roy is not holding back.

In the past month alone, Keane has slated Oasis for being too Man City, hit out at Man Utd’s goalkeeper situation, criticised Alexander Isak’s behaviour, and much more.

Keane is mainly a verbal tackler these days, but we thought we’d put together a compilation of his toughest physical tackles throughout his glittering playing career.

Here, we’re asking you to name the 17 players Keane is getting stuck into. Good luck!


Football,Manchester United,Premier League,Roy Keane

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement

By Kat O'Connor

Covid cases climb to highest level this year

Covid

Covid cases climb to highest level this year

By Ava Keady

Lily Phillips’ parents say they would ‘do anything’ for her to stop doing extreme OnlyFans stunts

lily phillips

Lily Phillips’ parents say they would ‘do anything’ for her to stop doing extreme OnlyFans stunts

By Nina McLaughlin

All you need to know about Olivia Dean presale tickets for her UK tour

Affiliate

All you need to know about Olivia Dean presale tickets for her UK tour

By Jonny Yates

Children as young as four being sent home from school for ‘racist’ behaviour

Covid

Children as young as four being sent home from school for ‘racist’ behaviour

By JOE

Why have thousands of St George’s flags gone up across the UK?

England

Why have thousands of St George’s flags gone up across the UK?

By Sammi Minion

