23rd Aug 2023

PSG players vote for new captain

Callum Boyle

PSG captain

Awkward for Kylian Mbappe…

Paris Saint-Germain’s players have voted on appointing a captain ahead of the rest of the 2023/24 season.

The French champions have had an underwhelming start to their title defence having drawn their opening two games of the season and are going in search of a first win of the Ligue 1 campaign against Lens this weekend.

Luis Enrique decided to hold an anonymous vote among the playing staff to determine who would lead the side for the season and according to RMC Sport, Kylian Mbappe only finished fourth in the vote.

Marquinhos retained his status as PSG captain, with Danilo Pereira in second place and Presnel Kimpembe coming in third – all ahead of the want away Frenchman.

Mbappe returned to the first team last weekend with a goal from off the bench in PSG’s 1-1 draw against Toulouse and seemed to imply that he would be staying at the French champions’ for the next few months at least.

Real Madrid have been long-term admirers and are reportedly lining up a £103m bid for the Frenchman – who has less than a year left on his contract – leading to PSG revealing what it would take for them to sell the World Cup winner.

Spanish outlet AS said they will only let Mbappe go for a world-record fee of £213m (€250m) as PSG remain optimistic that they will go on to agree a new contract with the 24-year-old.

