Premier League manager set to reject Spurs and stay at current club

A big blow for Spurs’s summer plans!

A Premier League manager is set to reject an approach from Spurs and stay at his current club.

Tottenham have struggled this season with current manager Ange Postecoglou plagued by injuries, inconsistent form and a stubbornness to adapt.

This has ultimately led to his team languishing in 15th place in the Premier League, two places off the hotly contested 13th spot!

Of course, for a team like Spurs, sitting this low in the table is unacceptable for the club’s direction, ultimately casting into doubt the future of their Australian manager.

This has led to Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola being thrown into the fray as one of the names suggesting to replace Postecoglou if indeed he does leave Spurs.

However, despite this rumour, The Telegraph have reported that the manager would not be inclined to leave Bournemouth and has committed his immediate future to the club.

The desire is made stronger with the real possibility of Bournemouth making it into Europe.

The Cherries sit 8th in the Premier League, likely good enough for a Conference League spot.

Spurs, however, look unlikely to achieve European football next season, unless they can find a way to win the Europa League.

Other candidates for the Spurs job include Fulham’s Marco Silva and Brentford’s Thomas Frank.