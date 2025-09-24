Premier League legend lands job as buggy driver at the Ryder Cup

He played more than 200 times in the Premier League

One of the best loved players in Premier League history has been spotted working for Team Europe at the Ryder Cup.

Team Europe are looking for their first victory on American soil since 2012, but arrive in Farmingdale as the reigning champions following their 16½-11½ victory in Rome two years ago.

In order to overcome the hurdle, Luke Donald’s team have turned to one of the best players to have graced European football in the 1990s for advice and support.

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola, 59, has been spotted working as a buggy driver for Team Europe.

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 23: Vice captain Francesco Molinari and Gianfranco Zola of Team Europe look on prior to the Ryder Cup 2025 at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 23, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Before Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea at the start of this century, Zola was the key figure in carrying the Blues to the top of English football.

With the Italian attacker in the side, Chelsea won two FA Cups, a League Cup and a UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup.

Overall he played 312 games for Chelsea and scored 80 goals.

He also played 35 times for the Azzurri, scoring ten times.

Zola has been handed a chance to represent Europe on the biggest stage once again, after being chosen as the designated driver of vice-captain Francesco Molinari’s on-course buggy.

The 59-year-old retired footballer is a keen golfer, and is good friends with his compatriot Molinari, so was invited to be part of Luke Donald’s backroom team.

The Ryder Cup begins on Friday 26th of September.

Is that Gianfranco Zola with the European team?! 🤔



We've gone behind the scenes at the #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/FHuXa0Omim — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 23, 2025

