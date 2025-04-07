Premier League giants express interest to sign Matheus Cunha

The player will possess a release clause of £62.5m and has attracted three potential suitors so far.

Another Premier League side have expressed an interest in signing Wolves star-man Matheus Cunha this summer, as per a breaking report from talkSPORT.

The 25-year-old has missed Wolves’ last four matches through suspension, following his red card in the FA Cup fifth round versus Bournemouth.

Despite the club remaining unbeaten during his absence, Cunha has been Vitor Pereira’s best player this season, bagging 15 goals in all competitions.

Extending his stay in February until 2029, the new improved contract also comes with a release clause, which has attracted three potential suitors.

Nottingham Forest retain a strong interest in the player and Manchester United are now the latest club to show an expression to sign the player.

It’s understood from sources close to the player that Cunha prefers to join a ‘big six’ club, even if Forest are to qualify for the Champions League – as per Ben Jacobs.

The report also states that Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been keeping tabs on the player, but potential acquisitions of Viktor Gyokeres and Nico Williams are of greater priority.

United, on the other hand, are in the market for a number 10 to fit into Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system and Cunha fits the profile.

Cunha’s agent will fly to England soon for face-to-face meetings with the player’s potential summer suitors, as the report from talkSPORT understands.

Returning to potential action this weekend in Wolves’ clash versus Tottenham, many eyes are likely to be on the Brazilian international.