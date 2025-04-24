Premier League club to directly rival Man United for Liam Delap

The sought-after striker has a release clause of £30million – should Ipswich Town be relegated.

Liam Delap is wanted by Manchester United this summer and now a direct Premier League rival are joining the race for the sought-after striker.

In his debut season in the top-flight, the 22-year-old has scored an impressive 12 goals for Kieran McKenna’s side.

With relegation looming at Portman Road, the striker can leave for a bargain release clause of just £30million.

And now, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United are keen on a summer move, as per The Telegraph.

The two sides meet this weekend and it is understood from the report that Toon Army scouts will be keeping an eye out on the player.

The club’s recruitment team have been tracking the player since his days at Manchester City.

Delap has featured on loan at Championship outfits Preston North End and Hull City, before completing a move last summer to the then Premier League promoted Ipswich.

Newcastle believe that £30million is ‘good value’ for a player that has bagged a double-figure amount of goals in his debut season.

Delap is also a prime target for Manchester United and has been previously linked with Chelsea too.

As well as rotating with the world-class Alexander Isak, it is understood that both strikers could potentially play upfront together.