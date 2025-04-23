Premier League club hold discussions over signing Kevin De Bruyne

The 33-year-old is leaving Manchester City this summer and could be on the move.

Kevin De Bruyne has admirers in the Premier League after announcing earlier this month that he would be leaving Manchester City at the end of this season.

The 33-year-old, widely renowned as a top-flight legend, has won 16 trophies with City, including a remarkable six Premier League titles.

Now, as per Melissa Reddy of Sky Sports, Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have held internal discussions over a potential move for the player.

It is understood from the report that De Bruyne’s reluctance to move his family has ‘alerted’ a variety of different Premier League clubs.

Elsewhere, four MLS clubs, Inter Miami, Chicago Fire, NYCFC and D.C United have made enquiries for the player.

Previously joining City in 2015, De Bruyne has made 417 appearances for the club, scoring 107 goals.

Featuring in their last gasp victory over fellow Champions League contending Villa last night too, it would certainly be a statement signing for Emery should it be pulled off.

The UCL quarterfinalists have already shown their recent ambition in the January transfer window, through the loan signings of Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio.