Premier League and La Liga clubs set to trigger Dani Olmo’s release clause 

It’s a race against time

Dani Olmo’s £50 million release clause is expected to be triggered before it expires on Monday.

According to The Mirror, the RB Leipzig midfielder has drawn attention from Premier League and La Liga clubs who are ready to make a move for the Spaniard.

The 26-year-old has scored three goals and provided two assists during Spain’s run to this Sunday’s final where they will face England or the Netherlands.

It was Olmo who scored the winner against France last night and though his focus will be on winning the Euros with La Roja, over the weekend, he should have clarity on his future at club level.

After impressing at the Euros, being the top scorer as it stands, his valuation has increased, and Leipzig will demand between £60m – £70m if clubs show an interest beyond his release clause.

Olmo signed a new contract last year, keeping him at Leipzig until 2027.

Reports from Spain linked Olmo with a move to Liverpool but The Mirror say it is Chelsea who have shown a concrete interest in the midfielder.

In a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo Olmo refused to give anything away about his future saying: “I am calm and focused on what is coming, which is the Euro, which is no small thing. It is clear that it is good to see your name related to great teams in Europe and the world, that motivates me, but I am focused on the Euro and I hope we can return with the trophy.

“Then we’ll see. It’s nice to see your name related to the greats, but I insist, it’s nothing that bothers me. I am focused on the field and then whatever must be, will be.”

Back in March both Manchester clubs were linked with the Spaniard along with Leipzig’s Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich.