Police investigating after Premier League player ‘threatened with gun’ in London

The player was targeted in London on 6 September.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating an incident after a football agent allegedly threatened a Premier League footballer with a gun on 6 September.

The incident has been described as a “horrible” ordeal for the player – who cannot be legally identified, as per BBC Sport.

The player’s club are reportedly aware of the incident, with another man alleged to have been blackmailed and threatened by the same person in the incident.

The accused, 31, was then arrested on 8 September, after the incident on 6 September, on suspicion of blackmail, driving without a license and possession of firearms with intent, as per Sami Mokbel of BBC Sport.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.



