29th Sep 2025

Players of English football club told they won’t be paid on time

Jacob Entwistle

Senior players have been told not to expect prompt payments.

Senior players at an English football club have been told once again not to expect prompt payments this month.

Enduring a daunting summer, Championship club Sheffield Wednesday reportedly will not pay their first-team players on time, as per The Star.

Academy players and staff may receive payment, although members of the first-team backroom are likely set to receive only a percentage of their wages on time.

Footballers are all due to receive their monthly salary payment tomorrow, however this will be the fifth in seventh month that payment problems have occurred at Hillsborough in a time of crisis.

Only last week, the South Yorkshire club were placed in a fifth live EFL registration embargo due to payments still owed to other clubs, late payments to HMRC and payments also still owed to ‘football creditors’.

On the pitch, The Owls head to Birmingham City on Tuesday night after picking up their first home point of the season versus QPR at the weekend.

Henrik Pedersen’s side sit 23rd in the table with 5 points, only above archrivals Sheffield United, who registered their first points of the season last weekend in a narrow victory at Oxford United.

