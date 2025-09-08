Player given 10-month ban for using prohibited substance in Athletic Club v Man United clash

Breaking news just in.

A defender has been handed a 10-month ban by UEFA after he tested positive for a prohibited substance in the Europa League match between Athletic Club and Manchester United.

UEFA have acknowledged that there was ‘no intent on the part of the player, considering it proven that the ingestion of the prohibited substance was due to the incorrect use of a preventive medicine for hair loss which belonged to his partner, and contained the said substance, without any deliberate desire to dope.’

Athletic Club defender Yeray Alvarez explained the banned substance entered his system through hair-loss treatment taken.

UEFA confirmed in a statement: “On 1 May 2025, Athletic Club player Yeray Alvarez underwent an in-competition doping control carried out by UEFA following a UEFA Europa League match.

“The analysis of the player’s sample by a WADA-accredited laboratory revealed the presence of Canrenone, which is a substance prohibited in- and out- of competition under the category S5. Diuretics and Masking Agents of the 2025 WADA Prohibited List.

“On 2 June 2025, the player accepted a voluntary provisional suspension having effect from that date.

“Following the opening of disciplinary proceedings against the player on 10 June 2025, two UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors conducted an investigation and the case was submitted to the UEFA disciplinary bodies for decision.

“At its meeting on 19 August 2025, the relevant UEFA disciplinary body decided to suspend the player for ten (10) months, starting from the date of the provisional suspension (i.e. 2 June 2025) and ending on 2 April 2026, for committing a non-intentional anti-doping rule violation.

“In accordance with Article 10.14.2 of the UEFA Anti-Doping Regulations, the player may return to train with a team or use the facilities of a club in the last two months of his period of ineligibility, i.e. as of 2 February 2026.”

He’ll be able to return to action in April 2026.