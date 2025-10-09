Search icon

Sport

09th Oct 2025

PL club who were in League 1 just 14 years ago have a more ‘valuable squad’ than Man Utd

Sammi Minion

The Red Devils spent more than £200 million this summer alone

Man United’s first team squad has a lower transfer value than a Premier League club that finished outside of the European places last season, according to renowned sport analysts the CIES Football Observatory.

The Swiss-based analysts, base player valuations on each star’s market value rather than the potentially inflated transfer fee paid for them.

This means that, despite the Red Devils spending close to £1 billion on their squad over the past few seasons, their true value is considered much lower.

18+ Be Gamble Aware

According to the experts, United’s squad value is now £710m, which is more than £100 million lower than its ranking 12 months ago (£828 million), despite Amorim’s side spending £215 million on new acquisitions in the meantime.

Per the study, the Red Devils have only the 12th most valuable squad in the Premier League.

Not only are Man United the least ‘valuable’ of any big six club, but the study also places them behind Brighton and Hove Albion, whose squad is valued at £719 million.

The drop to 12th is another marker on how Man United have regressed over the past two decades.

While 14 years ago, United were battling out against Barcelona in the Champions League final, Brighton were in League One.

Regardless of the financial value of their team, it is clear that there have been some signs of progress since the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, and Matheus Cunha were signed this summer.

Amorim’s side returned to winning ways with an emphatic 2-0 win over Sunderland this weekend, that included an excellent finish from new signing Sesko.

Topics:

Football,Manchester United,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Roy Keane picks the one manager he believes would come in and sort Man Utd

Diego Simeone

Roy Keane picks the one manager he believes would come in and sort Man Utd

By SportsJOE

Man Utd prospect, 18, called up to train with England seniors

England

Man Utd prospect, 18, called up to train with England seniors

By SportsJOE

Former Wolves and Nottingham Forest striker charged with sexual assault

Football

Former Wolves and Nottingham Forest striker charged with sexual assault

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Steven Gerrard ‘set to hold talks’ over his long-awaited managerial return

Amazon

Steven Gerrard ‘set to hold talks’ over his long-awaited managerial return

By Sammi Minion

London bus driver sacked for wearing Liverpool shirt near Stamford Bridge

Football

London bus driver sacked for wearing Liverpool shirt near Stamford Bridge

By Sammi Minion

Current England star reveals how he almost retired last season

Current England star reveals how he almost retired last season

By Jacob Entwistle

Arsenal could make Wembley move as Emirates is expanded

Arsenal could make Wembley move as Emirates is expanded

By Jacob Entwistle

Thomas Tuchel hands Premier League defender first ever England call-up after Reece James withdrawal

Thomas Tuchel hands Premier League defender first ever England call-up after Reece James withdrawal

By Jacob Entwistle

Trent Alexander-Arnold likely return date confirmed ahead of Anfield clash

Trent Alexander-Arnold likely return date confirmed ahead of Anfield clash

By Jacob Entwistle

Rock legend Gene Simmons hospitalised after ‘passing out while driving’ car

Rock legend Gene Simmons hospitalised after ‘passing out while driving’ car

By Nina McLaughlin

Arturo Gatti JR, son of boxing legend, found dead aged 17

sensitive

Arturo Gatti JR, son of boxing legend, found dead aged 17

By JOE

Trump says ‘first steps’ of peace deal agreed as Israel prepares for release of Hamas hostages

ceasefire

Trump says ‘first steps’ of peace deal agreed as Israel prepares for release of Hamas hostages

By JOE

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 67

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 67

By Stephen Porzio

KFC confirm the return of the ‘holy grail’ and burger fans are overjoyed

Burger

KFC confirm the return of the ‘holy grail’ and burger fans are overjoyed

By Ava Keady

New zombie thriller show with 89% on Rotten Tomatoes finally gets release date

Streaming

New zombie thriller show with 89% on Rotten Tomatoes finally gets release date

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix’s best original show of all time has been named

Netflix

Netflix’s best original show of all time has been named

By Stephen Porzio

Flags hung around Gary Neville’s hotel after ‘angry, middle-aged men’ comments

Gary Neville

Flags hung around Gary Neville’s hotel after ‘angry, middle-aged men’ comments

By Charlie Herbert

Greta Thunberg sparks backlash for using image of Israeli hostage in post on Palestinian suffering

Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg sparks backlash for using image of Israeli hostage in post on Palestinian suffering

By JOE

Silentnight’s electric blanket that’s ‘perfect for couples’ slashed by 53% in Amazon sale

Affiliate

Silentnight’s electric blanket that’s ‘perfect for couples’ slashed by 53% in Amazon sale

By Jonny Yates

Big Brother star removed from house for ‘unacceptable behaviour’

big brother

Big Brother star removed from house for ‘unacceptable behaviour’

By Harry Warner

Waking up between 2am and 3am could be a sign of a serious issue

Waking up between 2am and 3am could be a sign of a serious issue

By JOE

Load more stories