PL club who were in League 1 just 14 years ago have a more ‘valuable squad’ than Man Utd

The Red Devils spent more than £200 million this summer alone

Man United’s first team squad has a lower transfer value than a Premier League club that finished outside of the European places last season, according to renowned sport analysts the CIES Football Observatory.

The Swiss-based analysts, base player valuations on each star’s market value rather than the potentially inflated transfer fee paid for them.

This means that, despite the Red Devils spending close to £1 billion on their squad over the past few seasons, their true value is considered much lower.

According to the experts, United’s squad value is now £710m, which is more than £100 million lower than its ranking 12 months ago (£828 million), despite Amorim’s side spending £215 million on new acquisitions in the meantime.

Per the study, the Red Devils have only the 12th most valuable squad in the Premier League.

Not only are Man United the least ‘valuable’ of any big six club, but the study also places them behind Brighton and Hove Albion, whose squad is valued at £719 million.

The drop to 12th is another marker on how Man United have regressed over the past two decades.

While 14 years ago, United were battling out against Barcelona in the Champions League final, Brighton were in League One.

Regardless of the financial value of their team, it is clear that there have been some signs of progress since the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, and Matheus Cunha were signed this summer.

Amorim’s side returned to winning ways with an emphatic 2-0 win over Sunderland this weekend, that included an excellent finish from new signing Sesko.