28th Jun 2024

Phil Foden returns to England training at Euro 2024

Charlie Herbert

Phil Foden has returned to training with England after the birth of his third child.

The 24-year-old had flown home to be with his partner Rebecca Cooke for the birth of third child, with the couple welcoming a baby boy on Thursday

In a video on the official England social media accounts, the Manchester City star was seen walking into training with his teammates.

It remains to be seen whether Foden will start against Slovakia in England’s last-16 tie on Sunday evening, considering he has missed most of training this week.

Foden has played 37 times for England, scoring four goals.

He has started in all three of England’s group games at Euro 2024 so far and is considered by Gareth Southgate as a key player in the England squad.

Foden starred last season for his club, winning the Premier League player of the season award.

The Guardian reports that Declan Rice and Kieran Trippier were not part of the main training group on Thursday. There is no suggestion that Rice has any sort of injury, whilst Tripper has been managing a calf problem.

Both are expected to be fit for the Slovakia game.

England,euro 2024,Phil Foden

