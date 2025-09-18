PFA intervene with Premier League club over ‘treatment’ of two first-team players

The union have intervened on the players’ behalf

The Professional Footballers Association have approached a Premier League club with a concern over the treatment of two of their first team players, per the BBC.

It relates to a situation in which two players have been shut out and isolated from training facilities.

There are strict FIFA regulations that all clubs must follow regarding player welfare.

In some circumstances the isolation of a player from the club’s first-team squad could constitute “abusive conduct.”

If proven, a player could then have the right to terminate their contract with “just cause.”

According to BBC Sport, the PFA are currently in discussions with London-based side Chelsea over the situations of outcasted players Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca made clear that neither player would be part of his plans for the upcoming season and they’ve been frozen out of Chelsea’s first-team set up ever since.

Former England international Sterling spent all of last season on loan at Arsenal but still has just under two years left on his £325,000-per-week contract, while Disasi’s deal runs out in 2029.

The PFA want to ensure that Sterling and Disasi are given a fair opportunity to train at an “optimum level” even if their playtime is still likely to be limited until January.

Neither the PFA or Chelsea are yet to comment on the situation.

