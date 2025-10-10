Search icon

Sport

10th Oct 2025

Paul Scholes has named the manager he’d like to see replace Ruben Amorim at Man United

Sammi Minion

He’s a current Premier League manager

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has publicly named the coach he thinks would be a good replacement for Ruben Amorim at Man United.

Ruben Amorim is already under immense pressure at Old Trafford after a very poor start to the 2025/26 season, even after the club spent more than £200 million over the summer.

His side have already bowed out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Grimsby Town and are just six points away from the Premier League relegation zone after seven games.

Last season, Amorim lead the Red Devils to a 15th place league finish in an overall trophy-less season.

Despite Amorim’s poor on-the-pitch record, Man United’s minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe told The Times this week that Amorim needs “three years” to prove himself.

This hasn’t prevented speculation from building around who could potentially replace Amorim at United if the squad’s performance continues to worsen.

Man United legend Paul Scholes has been the latest to weigh in, telling The Overlap that he’d like to see Eddie Howe take over at Old Trafford.

Scholes said: “Eddie Howe, Eddie Howe.

“I’m not sure about his mate [Tindall], but definitely him.”

Howe has led Newcastle United from relegation battles to the Champions League since his 2021 arrival.

Despite Scholes’ interest, there has not been any indication that Howe would be prepared to depart his project at St James’ Park yet.

Scholes comments follow a claim earlier this week from Roy Keane that Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone should take over.

When asked by Gary Neville on the Overlap who is the one man that Keane would pick off the shelf, he said: “I’ve said it for years, I’d like to see Diego Simeone go in there. I just think he would create havoc, but good havoc.”

