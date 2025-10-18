Paul Gascoigne says he will never stop drinking and will ‘die as Gazza’

The Newcastle United icon made the admission last week

Legendary English footballer Paul Gascoigne has told The Mirror he would rather “die as Gazza” than give up drinking alcohol.

The former England international footballer’s struggles against an addiction to alcohol have been well documented for decades, and the 58-year-old says he still does not know why’s he’s been unable to shake the habit despite repeated stints in rehab.

He said: “I don’t get drunk because I hate my mum and dad or I hate the public. It is not about that. I do it for the sake of it. I might regret it. But I don’t think about yesterday, I don’t think about tomorrow. I just think about today and live for today.

“I have not changed, I cannot change, I would not know how to change.”

He then added: “I drank because I wanted to drink, I regretted the consequences afterwards. Now if I have a relapse, I do not go for weeks on end like I did before. Looking back, I must have hurt my mum and dad. But you do not think about it. The person you hurt the most is yourself.”

Gascoigne was speaking ahead of the release of a new book titled ‘Eight’, that is said to detail the extraordinary highs and lows of his life on and off the pitch.

It releases on the 23rd of October, and will provide insights into never before discussed parts of his life.

Gascoigne is one of the best known footballers in English history and had a successful career lasting just shy of 20 years and saw him play for Newcastle United, Spurs, Lazio and Rangers.