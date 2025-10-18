Search icon

Sport

18th Oct 2025

Paul Gascoigne says he will never stop drinking and will ‘die as Gazza’

Sammi Minion

The Newcastle United icon made the admission last week

Legendary English footballer Paul Gascoigne has told The Mirror he would rather “die as Gazza” than give up drinking alcohol.

The former England international footballer’s struggles against an addiction to alcohol have been well documented for decades, and the 58-year-old says he still does not know why’s he’s been unable to shake the habit despite repeated stints in rehab.

He said: “I don’t get drunk because I hate my mum and dad or I hate the public. It is not about that. I do it for the sake of it. I might regret it. But I don’t think about yesterday, I don’t think about tomorrow. I just think about today and live for today.

“I have not changed, I cannot change, I would not know how to change.”

He then added: “I drank because I wanted to drink, I regretted the consequences afterwards. Now if I have a relapse, I do not go for weeks on end like I did before. Looking back, I must have hurt my mum and dad. But you do not think about it. The person you hurt the most is yourself.”

Gascoigne was speaking ahead of the release of a new book titled ‘Eight’, that is said to detail the extraordinary highs and lows of his life on and off the pitch.

It releases on the 23rd of October, and will provide insights into never before discussed parts of his life.

Gascoigne is one of the best known footballers in English history and had a successful career lasting just shy of 20 years and saw him play for Newcastle United, Spurs, Lazio and Rangers.

Topics:

Paul Gascoigne

RELATED ARTICLES

Paul Gascoigne rushed to intensive care unit after collapsing at home

Dorset

Paul Gascoigne rushed to intensive care unit after collapsing at home

By Harry Warner

Paul Gascoigne breaks down in tears as he reveals he’s homeless and back in AA

Football

Paul Gascoigne breaks down in tears as he reveals he’s homeless and back in AA

By Nina McLaughlin

The top 20 greatest World Cup moments of all time

2022 Qatar World Cup

The top 20 greatest World Cup moments of all time

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

How to get a free £20 bet on Liverpool versus Manchester United

Affiliate

How to get a free £20 bet on Liverpool versus Manchester United

By Stephen Hurrell

Graham Potter ‘on the verge’ of making return to management a month after West Ham sacking

Football

Graham Potter ‘on the verge’ of making return to management a month after West Ham sacking

By Sammi Minion

Rafa Benitez on verge of return to management with former Champions League finalists

Amazon

Rafa Benitez on verge of return to management with former Champions League finalists

By Sammi Minion

The Premier League GW 8: Follow all of Saturday’s action here

Football

The Premier League GW 8: Follow all of Saturday’s action here

By Sammi Minion

Keir Starmer responds to decision to ban Israeli football club fans from Aston Villa game

Football

Keir Starmer responds to decision to ban Israeli football club fans from Aston Villa game

By Sammi Minion

Wilfried Zaha hits back at ex-teammate Mateta in heated social media clip

Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha hits back at ex-teammate Mateta in heated social media clip

By Sammi Minion

Robert Irwin reveals last message dad Steve sent him before he died

Robert Irwin reveals last message dad Steve sent him before he died

By Joseph Loftus

TikTok comedian Steve Bridges found dead aged 41

News

TikTok comedian Steve Bridges found dead aged 41

By Sammi Minion

Cause of death confirmed after couple found dead just hours after Facebook post about honeymoon

News

Cause of death confirmed after couple found dead just hours after Facebook post about honeymoon

By Sammi Minion

Prince Andrew gives up royal titles after ‘discussion with King’

Prince Andrew gives up royal titles after ‘discussion with King’

By Joseph Loftus

People are shocked after learning what HP stands for on HP sauce

HP sauce

People are shocked after learning what HP stands for on HP sauce

By JOE

Martin Lewis issues warning over Rachel Reeves’ plan to cut cash ISAs

Finance

Martin Lewis issues warning over Rachel Reeves’ plan to cut cash ISAs

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Man who ‘died for four hours and went to hell’ says what he saw was worse than ‘devils and flames’

Man who ‘died for four hours and went to hell’ says what he saw was worse than ‘devils and flames’

By Joseph Loftus

This £23 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

Affiliate

This £23 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

By Jonny Yates

How to get a free £20 bet on Liverpool versus Manchester United

Affiliate

How to get a free £20 bet on Liverpool versus Manchester United

By Stephen Hurrell

Graham Potter ‘on the verge’ of making return to management a month after West Ham sacking

Football

Graham Potter ‘on the verge’ of making return to management a month after West Ham sacking

By Sammi Minion

Ofcom sanctions BBC as they find Gaza documentary breached broadcasting code

BBC

Ofcom sanctions BBC as they find Gaza documentary breached broadcasting code

By Harry Warner

Rafa Benitez on verge of return to management with former Champions League finalists

Amazon

Rafa Benitez on verge of return to management with former Champions League finalists

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories