Papiss Cissé appears alongside five other ex-Premier League stars for Sunday League side

The ex-Magpie scored six times

Newcastle United cult hero Papiss Cisse scored six times for over-35s amateur football side Wythenshawe on Sunday, where he appeared alongside a host of fellow ex-Premier League stars.

Best known for scoring a bona fide ‘Goal of The Season’ contender in the 2011/12 season, with a wonder-volley against Chelsea, Papiss Cisse is still looked back on very fondly by fans of the North East club.

After joining the Magpies from Freiburg in 2012, the Senegalese forward went on to score 44 goals and register eight assists in 131 appearances.

Performing for Wythenshawe in the Cheshire Veterans Football League on Sunday, it was a very much familiar story for the now 40-year-old.

Cisse scored all six goals as his side beat Collegiate Old Boys 6-2 at Hollyhedge Park in Greater Manchester.

Incredibly, Cisse is far from the only former Premier League player to have turned out for Wythenshawe on Sunday.

Alongside Cisse, the Wythenshawe side featured ex-Man City stars Joleon Lescott, Stephen Ireland and Nedum Onuoha as well as former Everton man Oumar Niasse.

Despite failing to make a lasting impact at Goodison Park, Niasse was playing in League One for Morecambe as recently as 2022.

His career also included spells at Lokomotiv Moscow, for whom he appeared in the Europa League, and loan spells with Hull and Cardiff.

FARO, PORTUGAL – February 18: Emile Heskey of England running during the International Friendly match between Portugal and England at Faro-loule Stadium on February 18, 2004 in Faro, Portugal. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Iconic, former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey also made an appearance for the Altrincham-based side.

The resounding win over Collegiate Old Boys leaves Wythenshawe three points clear at the top of the Cheshire Veterans Football League, with an imperious gaol difference of 19, which is 16 higher than their nearest rival.

Cisse’s side face Chorlton-based outfit St John’s Vets next Sunday.