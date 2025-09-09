Search icon

Sport

09th Sep 2025

Paddy Power Serbia v England Offer: Get 50/1 on England to win 

JOE

Thomas Tuchel’s men are in Serbia for tough World Cup qualifier

England’s hunt for World Cup 2026 qualification continues with a tough away trip to the Rajko Mitic Stadium to face Serbia this evening. 

The Three Lions made it four wins from four during qualifying on Saturday, with an own goal from Christian Garcia followed by Declan Rice’s header enough to secure a 2-0 victory over Andorra at Villa Park. 

Nottingham Forest midfielder, Elliot Anderson, made an impressive start to life on the international scene and was named man of the match for his accomplished display at the heart of Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Whereas for the hosts, Dragen Stojkovic’s men claimed all three points against Latvia, as Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic scored the only goal of the game. 

Both sides come into proceedings unbeaten, however England hold a five-point advantage over Serbia at the summit of Group K, having played an extra game. The result is bound to have huge ramifications on who secures automatic qualification to next year’s tournament in North America, with second place facing the prospect of a play-off round. 

With this in mind, Paddy Power have raised the stakes tonight by offering new customers an epic new sign-up offer. New users can claim enhanced odds of 50/1 for any England win against Serbia! 

This exclusive Paddy Power sign up offer is the perfect way to get started with one of the UK’s biggest bookmakers and with England yet to concede during qualifying so far, you’d think this bet has a great chance of winning. 

18+, BeGambleAware

How to Claim the Paddy Power Sign Up Offer for Serbia v England 

Follow these simple steps to take advantage of Paddy Power’s exclusive sign-up offer for Serbia v England. Find out your eligibility below to claim yours: 

  • Open a new account using promo code YFBDDI
  • Deposit a minimum of £5 by Cards or Apple Pay
  • Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market on England to beat Serbia in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Europe match on Tuesday, September 9th
  • If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bets

18+, BeGambleAware

Serbia v England Odds 

Paddy Power have England as favourites for tonight’s important clash in the hunt for 2026 World Cup qualification. Sitting at 3/4, the Three Lions have an implied probability of 57.1% to win. 

  • Serbia: 15/4
  • Draw: 5/2
  • England: 3/4 

For those of you who are unable to claim the Paddy Power sign-up offer, don’t worry as there are still plenty of opportunities to get involved in the action! Below we have provided the latest odds on some popular football markets, so you can make the most of this international break: 

First goal scorer

  • Harry Kane: 17/4
  • Eberechi Eze: 9/1
  • Noni Madueke: 9/1
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 10/1

Correct score 

England OddsDrawOddsSerbia Odds
1-05/11-16/11-011/1
2-07/10-017/22-116/1
2-1 8/12-217/12-025/1
3-014/13-3100/13-150/1
3-115/15-5200/13-270/1

Price boosts 

  • Both Team to Score, Aleksandar Mitrovic 2+ Shots on Target & Harry Kane 2+ Shots on Target: 12/1
  • Declan Rice to Score a Header: 33/1 
  • England to Win & Both Team to Score: 7/2
  • England to Win, 4+ Goals in the Match & Marcus Rashford to Score or Assist: 8/1

Date, kick-off time and venue 

Serbia v England is set to take place at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 9th September, 2025. The match will be held at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, home of Red Star Belgrade.  

Topics:

England,World Cup Qualifiers

RELATED ARTICLES

Spurs relegated and The Rock becoming president: List of things more likely than Andorra beating England

England

Spurs relegated and The Rock becoming president: List of things more likely than Andorra beating England

By JOE

One of England’s star players has been forced to withdraw from the squad with an injury

England

One of England’s star players has been forced to withdraw from the squad with an injury

By Sammi Minion

England player called up to squad for first time in six years

England

England player called up to squad for first time in six years

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Liverpool have just released the best kit of 2025/26 with stunning third shirt

Liverpool

Liverpool have just released the best kit of 2025/26 with stunning third shirt

By Stephen Hurrell

Former Premier League manager to be confirmed as Nottingham Forest head coach

Football

Former Premier League manager to be confirmed as Nottingham Forest head coach

By Sammi Minion

Virgil van Dijk has stand named in his honour

Football

Virgil van Dijk has stand named in his honour

By Jacob Entwistle

Man City and Premier League officially reach ATP settlement

Man City and Premier League officially reach ATP settlement

By Jacob Entwistle

Newcastle player defends Alexander Isak leaving the club in strong statement

Newcastle player defends Alexander Isak leaving the club in strong statement

By Jacob Entwistle

Great North Run organisers apologise after making major error on 2025 medal

Great North Run

Great North Run organisers apologise after making major error on 2025 medal

By Nina McLaughlin

Keir Starmer releases statement after Israel launch strike into Qatar

Israel

Keir Starmer releases statement after Israel launch strike into Qatar

By Harry Warner

Russia’s ‘doomsday radio’ sends chilling first message in months as global tensions rise

nuclear war

Russia’s ‘doomsday radio’ sends chilling first message in months as global tensions rise

By Ava Keady

Man arrested after Heathrow Airport incident that caused evacuation

Man arrested after Heathrow Airport incident that caused evacuation

By Joseph Loftus

Brits face mandatory fingerprint registration at EU security checks

UK

Brits face mandatory fingerprint registration at EU security checks

By Ava Keady

Ariana Grande ticket prices revealed for The Eternal Sunshine Tour dates

Affiliate

Ariana Grande ticket prices revealed for The Eternal Sunshine Tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Qatar condemns Israeli strikes as ‘blatant violation’ of international laws

Israel

Qatar condemns Israeli strikes as ‘blatant violation’ of international laws

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Shoppers rave about ‘bargain’ Dryrobe dupe that has huge 31% discount

Affiliate

Shoppers rave about ‘bargain’ Dryrobe dupe that has huge 31% discount

By Jonny Yates

Israel launches strike into Qatar

Israel

Israel launches strike into Qatar

By Harry Warner

Shoppers fuming as Quality Street make huge change to beloved box of chocolates

Chocolate

Shoppers fuming as Quality Street make huge change to beloved box of chocolates

By Nina McLaughlin

Keir Starmer faces calls to cancel Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer faces calls to cancel Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

By Ava Keady

The FootballJOE Quiz #42: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #42: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

The best and worst NHS trusts in England have been named

News

The best and worst NHS trusts in England have been named

By Harry Warner

Load more stories