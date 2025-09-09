Paddy Power Serbia v England Offer: Get 50/1 on England to win 

Thomas Tuchel’s men are in Serbia for tough World Cup qualifier

England’s hunt for World Cup 2026 qualification continues with a tough away trip to the Rajko Mitic Stadium to face Serbia this evening.

The Three Lions made it four wins from four during qualifying on Saturday, with an own goal from Christian Garcia followed by Declan Rice’s header enough to secure a 2-0 victory over Andorra at Villa Park.

Nottingham Forest midfielder, Elliot Anderson, made an impressive start to life on the international scene and was named man of the match for his accomplished display at the heart of Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Whereas for the hosts, Dragen Stojkovic’s men claimed all three points against Latvia, as Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic scored the only goal of the game.

Both sides come into proceedings unbeaten, however England hold a five-point advantage over Serbia at the summit of Group K, having played an extra game. The result is bound to have huge ramifications on who secures automatic qualification to next year’s tournament in North America, with second place facing the prospect of a play-off round.

Serbia v England Odds

Paddy Power have England as favourites for tonight’s important clash in the hunt for 2026 World Cup qualification. Sitting at 3/4, the Three Lions have an implied probability of 57.1% to win.

Serbia: 15/4

Draw: 5/2

England: 3/4

First goal scorer

Harry Kane: 17/4

Eberechi Eze: 9/1

Noni Madueke: 9/1

Dusan Vlahovic: 10/1

Correct score

England Odds Draw Odds Serbia Odds 1-0 5/1 1-1 6/1 1-0 11/1 2-0 7/1 0-0 17/2 2-1 16/1 2-1 8/1 2-2 17/1 2-0 25/1 3-0 14/1 3-3 100/1 3-1 50/1 3-1 15/1 5-5 200/1 3-2 70/1

Both Team to Score, Aleksandar Mitrovic 2+ Shots on Target & Harry Kane 2+ Shots on Target: 12/1

Declan Rice to Score a Header: 33/1

England to Win & Both Team to Score: 7/2

England to Win, 4+ Goals in the Match & Marcus Rashford to Score or Assist: 8/1

Serbia v England is set to take place at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 9th September, 2025. The match will be held at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, home of Red Star Belgrade.