18th Sep 2025

One of the world’s largest illegal Premier League streaming sites has been shut down

Sammi Minion

The site was visited more than 120 million times last year

One of the biggest illegal websites for streaming Premier League games has been shut down in an anti-piracy crackdown, per DAZN.

Illegal streaming sites are those that distribute content like live sports and movies often for free without copyright.

The site gave users access to the biggest games in world football for free, which included huge Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 matches.

Known as Calcio, the illegal website was mainly used by football supporters in Italy, but its servers were based in the eastern European nation of Moldova.

While Italy made up 80% of the site’s traffic, it was also used across the rest of Europe and in the US.

The group involved in running the group agreed to shut it down after being approached by investigators from the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), who are the world’s largest anti-piracy coalition.

In order to complete this latest crackdown, ACE worked alongside legal sports streaming giant DAZN.

DAZN are one of the largest sports broadcasters in the world, and were the main outlet showing this summer’s inaugural Club World Cup.

DAZN’s COO said: “Shutting down illegal operations like Calcio is vital for protecting fans, safeguarding jobs, and preserving the value and integrity of live sports.


“ACE and DAZN’s decisive action in removing this site has prevented further harm to the wellbeing of the sports ecosystem.”

This is the second crackdown of a major illicit steaming site in the past month, following the takedown of Streameast at the end of August.

Before its servers in Egypt were shut down by ACE investigators at the end of August, Streameast had been the largest site of its kind in the world, and was visited more than 1.6 billion times in the 12-months preceding its erasure.

