Sport

05th Sep 2025

One of England’s star players has been forced to withdraw from the squad with an injury

Sammi Minion

He’s played three times in the Premier League this season

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that one of his most important players has had to remove himself from selection for this weekend’s World Cup qualification matches.

The Three Lions have two games against Andorra and Serbia on September 6th and September 9th respectively.

Just over 24 hours before England’s huge clash with Andorra, Tuchel’s preparations have been hit with a major setback.

One of the players who was expected to start the game has pulled out with an injury.

When speaking at a press conference today, Tuchel confirmed that centre-back John Stones has had to leave the England camp due to a “muscular issue.” 

Tuchel said: “He came with minor issues and didn’t progress as we thought and hoped he would, so he left camp this morning.

“Everyone else is available. We had 21 players yesterday in training and 21 players today in training and hopefully make sure everyone is available for tomorrow.”

Fortunately defence is an area in which the Three Lions have great strength in depth.

Any of Marc Guehi, Dan Burn, Ezri Konsa or Jarell Quansah could take Stones’ place in the lineup.

As well as the loss of John Stones, Tuchel’s side will have to do without two-time England player of the year Bukayo Saka who picked up a hamstring injury in Arsenal’s fixture with Leeds United last month.

Adam Wharton has also withdrawn due to an abductor injury.

Despite this setback, Tuchel will still hope Stones can stay fit for the remainder of the season.

Next summer England travel the USA, Canada, and Mexico to compete at the World Cup.

Topics:

England,Football,Sport

