12th Sep 2025

One million FPL players all make the same transfer for GW4 as brand new record set

Sammi Minion

It’s time to dust off the wildcard

A record number of people have been making changes to their FPL squads this week ahead of the return of Premier League football on Saturday.

Arsenal host a new-look Nottingham Forest under the stewardship of ex-Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu in the early kick-off on Saturday, before the huge derby clash between Man City and Man United on Sunday afternoon.

Both Manchester sides go into the game under increased pressure after poor starts to the season.

City have lost twice in the league already while Amorim’s Red Devils have crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of fourth tier side Grimsby Town.

Just as exciting as the return of club football after two weeks of internationals, is the resurrection of fantasy football rivalries.

In preparation for the resumption in competition, thousands of users have spent the last few days plotting out budgets and signing new stars for their teams.

Over the course of the last week one player has stood out as the most popular option for FPL managers, and incredibly he doesn’t play for any of the big six clubs.

Everton’s on loan wing wizard Jack Grealish has been downloaded one million times this week, setting a new record for the 2025/26 FPL season.

There should be no surprise whatsoever as to why.

Once a forgotten star at Man City, Super Jack has been revitalised under David Moyes at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

He’s recorded four assists in just three league games for the Toffees and has just been named as the Premier League Player of the Month for August.

He’ll be looking to channel all of that goodwill this weekend as Everton take on his boyhood club Aston Villa.

Topics:

Fantasy Premier League,Football,FPL,Premier League,Sport

