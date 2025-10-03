Oliver Glasner just keeps on breaking records

From mid-table Premier League mediocrity to FA Cup glory and a European tour underway.

We are witnessing Crystal Palace history. The only unbeaten side still in the Premier League, the longest streak without losing in Europe’s top 5 leagues, a European tour well underway and major domestic trophies now under the belt. To say genius gaffer Oliver Glasner has revolutionised this proud South London club in under two years would not be an overstatement.

Consolidating their position comfortably in the top-flight after promotion twelve years ago, Palace needed to finally take the next step. Now, they are surpassing any expectations, smashing records and morale is booming. With Arne Slot’s reigning champions rocking up in town last week after a faultless start to the season, the home supporters remained quietly confident. Courtesy of a last gasp Eddie Nketiah finish, Liverpool left empty-handed tasting their bitter first defeat of the season.

Now, you wonder what the next major achievement can be: an eye for European success. Everyone’s new favourite underdogs turned up away at European mainstays Dynamo Kyiv as debutants, yet offered a cultured away victory like seasoned international competitors.

18+ Be Gamble Aware

The team is one of unique togetherness with Glasner rarely changing much – it is incredibly settled. Marc Guehi remains happy at the club as one of England’s most impressive defenders. Adam Wharton is mature beyond his years and will likely become a Three Lions regular in the near future too. Jean Philippe-Mateta has become so prolific he’s earned a call-up to the France squad to lead the line. And of course, unsung hero Daniel Munoz scored Palace’s first league phase goal in Europe, a player who has transformed under the new boss.

Favourites to go all the way, the calm and collected boss has seen it all before at this level. Winning the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022, he has expressed how his old-school management methods have reigned supreme.

18+ Be Gamble Aware

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Palace manager explained his adaptable philosophy: “The system? It must fit the players. There is too much discussion about the system. The system is not important. Habits are important, the patterns and how you want your players to behave on the pitch. That is much more important.

“In my career I have played every single system. got promoted in Austria with a 4-4-2, then we switched to a 3-4-3.

“In Wolfsburg, we reached the Champions League with a 4-2-3-1. In Frankfurt, they played with three at the back before and it fit the squad.

“I always look at what system might suit the players we have best. My favourite system is 4-4-2 but do we have the right players for this?

“We are talking much more about our habits than the system. The system is very fluid.” “It’s important the players know what we want to do and this is what decides about being successful or not.”