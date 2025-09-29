Nuno Espirito Santo brutally axes one West Ham player from squad ahead of opening clash

The former Forest gaffer gets underway for the Irons at Everton, but hasn’t included one first-teamer.

Nuno Espirito Santo is preparing to enter a new era of his managerial career after taking up the role at West Ham United following the sacking of Graham Potter.

Only recently parting ways with Nottingham Forest himself, the Portuguese gaffer made miracles on Trentside, taking the side from flirting with relegation to the Europa League.

After leaving the East Midlands club, he hasn’t wasted much time out of work and has made his presence known, instantly dropping a first-team player from the squad.

Preparing to travel to David Moyes’ Everton at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium, it has been reported that James Ward-Prowse has not travelled with the squad, casting doubts over his future in East London.

Amongst the first names on the team sheet under Potter, the former Southampton skipper was recently appointed vice-captain, however the change of gaffer has not gone down well for the player.

Ward-Prowse previously failed to win over Nuno during a loan spell at the City Ground last season, where the deal was then terminated by Forest halfway through the season.

On the pitch though, The Irons need results quickly to propel up the table – they currently sit 19th with 3 points on the board. A win at The Toffees on Monday Night Football would most likely take them straight out of the relegation zone and up to 17th.