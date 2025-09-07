Search icon

07th Sep 2025

Non-league match abandoned again after stoppage time incident left player hospitalised

Harry Warner

It’s the second match in a week that’s been abandoned

A non-league match has been abandoned again for the second time in a week after a stoppage time incident left a player hospitalised.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon between Scunthorpe United and Wealdstone in the National League with the match being abandoned following a serious shoulder injury to forward Daniel Nkrumah.

It is incredibly the second match in a row that Scunthorpe have had abandoned after their game against Eastleigh last week suffered the same fate following a serious clash of heads between two players.

Both players in that incident have made full recoveries.

Referee Declan Bourne abandoned the game on Saturday after a lengthy suspension deep into stoppage time with 11 minutes being initially added on only for another 13 to elapse.

Scunthorpe were leading 2-1 at the time.

Nkrumah was stretchered off and Wealdstone had used all of their substitutes.

In the aftermath, Scunthorpe United manager Andy Butler accused Wealdstone of refusing to play on.

Butler told BBC Radio Humberside: “Their players refused to come out. The referee wanted them to come out and the league wanted them to come out, but they refused to come out, for whatever reason.

“From discussions [they felt] the players weren’t in the right mindset after seeing a player get injured.

“I’ve never seen it twice in a row. The one at Eastleigh was completely different. Player safety is paramount. It was a head injury and I 100% agree with it.

“This wasn’t a spinal injury, it was a shoulder injury – it popped out and has popped back in now. I remember popping my shoulder on this field and walking off.

“I’m not saying the players exaggerated it. I have to be careful, but I know my players would carry on.

“My players were professional and exemplary in the way they conducted themselves to make sure they were ready for the restart of the match. I’m proud of my team.”

He insisted that the league uphold the 2-1 lead that Scunthorpe had and grant his team the win.

Wealdstone posted on X: “Daniel Nkrumah is now in hospital and stable. Thank you to the medical staff at Scunthorpe United and the paramedics for their support.”

