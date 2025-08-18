Search icon

18th Aug 2025

Neymar leaves pitch in flood of tears after Brazilian league match

Sammi Minion

Neymar’s Santos lost out to Philippe Coutinho’s Vasco de Gama

Brazilian superstar Neymar suffered the worst defeat of his career last night as Santos were humbled 6-0 by Vasco da Gama in the Brazilian Serie A.

The 33-year-old was unable to hold back his emotions as he left the pitch as he attempted to come to terms with what is likely to be remembered as the lowest point of his career.

The former £200 million winger was signed by Santos in June, with the hope of returning the legendary club to their status at the top of Brazilian football.

Instead, this result leaves Santos just two points above the relegation zone.

Neymar’s mood was reflected in his post match comments.

He told reporters: “I’m ashamed.

“I’m totally disappointed with our performance. The fans have every right to protest, obviously without using violence.

“But if they want to curse and insult, they’re in their right. To sum up our attitude on the field, it was terrible.

“I’ve never experienced this in my life. The tears were from anger, from everything. Unfortunately, I can’t help in every way.

“I think everyone today needs to go home and think about what they want to do.”

Former Liverpool and Barcelona player Philippe Coutinho scored twice on the night as Vasco da Gama claimed their biggest win in 17 years.

Football,Neymar,Sport

