08th Sep 2025

Newcastle player defends Alexander Isak leaving the club in strong statement

Jacob Entwistle

He has backed his former teammate.

Claims that the Newcastle United dressing room became divided after Alexander Isak’s move to Liverpool have been rubbished by a former club teammate.

Emil Krafth, Magpies defender and fellow countryman, has defended Isak, insisting that division is ‘certainly not true’.

The Swedish striker made it clear that he wanted to leave St James’ Park this summer and did not feature for the club in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle originally made clear that the prolific goalscorer was not for sale, but changed their stance with the player moving to Merseyside on Deadline Day.

Once his exit was finalised, a number of players came forward and made clear that there was never any division within the squad, with Krafth making it clear to Sportbladet:

“There were many who wanted to see Alex stay, but you understand how football works. I wish him all the best in the future. For me, Alex is not just a footballer, but a close friend too.

“The media wrote that the locker room would be divided. That is certainly not true. Football players understand football players, and we can only wish him the best of luck. As Anthony [Elanga] said, it has been very chill. No one has said or done anything. It is just taken out of thin air. You understand his and the club’s situation. Of course, they would have wanted to keep him, he is an incredibly good football player.”

Dan Burn also came out to say that there was no animosity regarding the situation:

“No animosity towards him, you know what Newcastle fans are like, we are very protective of your club and your city and want players who want to play for Newcastle.”

Isak may play his first game for Liverpool this weekend as they travel to Turf Moor to face Scott Parker’s Clarets.

