29th Sep 2025

New club ‘set sights’ on appointing Jurgen Klopp straight after sacking current manager

Sammi Minion

The German coach hasn’t managed a side since leaving Liverpool in 2024

Former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund head coach Jurgen Klopp has been been linked with a sensational return to first team management more than a year since his Anfield departure.

The charismatic German coach has already secured his reputation as one of the greatest coaches in modern football history, following two successful spells in Germany and England.

With Dortmund, Klopp was the only manager in a decade to break Bayern Munich’s dominance, winning a Bundesliga title in 2011.

Joining Liverpool in 2015, Klopp succeeded in waking one of European football’s greatest clubs from a decade-long slumber.

He led them to a Champions League win in 2019, before securing the club’s first ever Premier League title a year later.

Aside from trophies, there can be no doubt that Klopp’s signature brand of high intensity football has had a broad reaching-influence over the European game.

The 58-year-old eventually stepped aside from the dugout last year, saying he needed time to take a break from the day-to-day demands of first team management.

Klopp then returned home to Germany where he has taken up work as Head of Global Soccer for the Red Bull group.

According to a report in the Saudi Arabian press, Klopp has been identified as the ideal replacement for Laurent Blanc at Saudi club Al-Ittihad.

The French manager was sacked following Al-Ittihad’s 2-0 loss to title rivals Al-Nassr last weekend.

Should Klopp agree to take on the job, he would be tasked with managing the likes of Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante.

Neither of Klopp nor Al-Ittihad have commented publicly on the links, so it remains to be seen whether Klopp has expressed interest in moving to the Saudi Pro League.

