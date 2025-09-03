Search icon

03rd Sep 2025

National League game abandoned following stoppage time horror incident

Sammi Minion

The score was tied at 1-1 when the incident occurred

A National League match had to be abandoned on Tuesday night after a horrific incident that occurred in the 90+7th minute.

Scunthorpe’s hard-fought draw away from home at Eastleigh’s Silverlake Stadium was marred by an awful collision between two players on the field.

Deep into stoppage time, the heads of Archie Harris (Eastleigh) and Jean Belehouan (Scunthorpe) collided at high speed as the two competed for a loose aerial ball.

The pair were left in agony, prompting medical staff to immediately rush onto the field.

The seriousness of the collision quickly became clear and an ambulance was called.

Flags were then out up around the players to keep them protected while they waited.

At this point, the referee opted to pull both sets of players off the pitch before ultimately abandoning the game.

Scunthorpe’s Belehouan had to be transferred onto a wheelchair to be removed from the pitch.

Despite this, his manger was still able to provide a postive update on his condition.

Andy Butler told BBC Radio Humberside that the player had a “slightly numb face” and was in a “bit of shock from the impact.”

The club have since posted on X/Twitter, saying: “Jean Belehouan has returned to the dressing room following treatment and will continue to be assessed and monitored.

“At this stage, JB appears to be responding well to testing. As soon as there are any other updates we will update.”

Eastleigh have also released a statement on the condition of their player, 20-year-old Harris who is on loan at the club from Premier League side Bournemouth.

It reads: “Eastleigh Football Club can confirm that Archie Harris has been admitted to hospital and is conscious and talking.

“We will provide further updates to supporters in due course. We’re all with you, Archie.”

