20th Sep 2025

Mykhailo Mudryk planning dramatic career change amid football ban fears

Sammi Minion

Suspended Chelsea player Mykhailo Mudryk is reportedly planning a radical career change as he awaits the outcome of his FA charge for a failed drugs test.

The 24-year-old was provisionally suspended last year after allegedly testing positive for the banned substance meldonium, and hasn’t been seen on the pitch since.

Following a preliminary investigation, Chelsea released this statement earlier in the summer: “We can confirm that Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with Anti-Doping Rule Violations alleging the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, in terms of Regulations 3 and 4 of The FA’s Anti-Doping Regulations.

“As this is an ongoing case, we are not in a position to comment further at this time.”

If the breach in anti-doping rules is proven against Mudryk, he could face a football ban of up to four years, by which time the winger would be 28.

As a result, Mudryk has understandably begun to have conversations about his options for potentially competing in other sporting fields.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Mudryk has already identified the next sport for him.

The former Shaktar Donetsk player, known for characteristic blistering pace, has set his sights on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where he wants to compete as a sprinter.

The report states that he’s been training with former Olympic athletes as he aims to get himself up to speed.

Mudryk’s top speed while playing football was a rapid 36.63 km/h he clocked during his Chelsea debut at Anfield in 2023.

He’ll need to build on that feat ahead of the Ukrainian Olympic trials in 2027 if he wants any chance of competing at the games the following year.

Mudryk has scored 10 goals in 73 games since signing for the Blues in January 2023.

