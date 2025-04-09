Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk set to sign new Liverpool contracts

The show must go on.

Mohamed Salah is closing in on a new deal at Liverpool to stay beyond the summer, as per the reliable Paul Joyce of The Times.

Coming as a significant boost to The Reds, Salah has won a host of honours so far at the club, with a second Premier League likely to be landed next.

In 294 Premier League appearances, the ‘Egyptian King’ has scored a remarkable 184 goals, winning three different Golden Boot awards in the process.

Arne Slot has continuously been adamant that he wants Salah as part of his future plans at the club, alongside centre-back colossus Virgil van Dijk.

The skipper, Van Dijk, also expressed earlier this week that progress has been made in securing his own services at the club.

Both pivotal to the success of this season, Salah has bagged 27 league goals this term, whilst Van Dijk has been a cornerstone to the side that has only conceded 30 goals.

Further reports state length of deals

Now, a further report from David Ornstein of The Athletic has revealed that Van Dijk and Salah will both sign two year deals at the club, with fresh terms set to be extended soon.