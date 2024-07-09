Search icon

Football

09th Jul 2024

Matthijs de Ligt deal between Man United and Bayern is far from done

Jacob Entwistle

It’s two steps back

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move for Bayern Munich and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, however a breaking update shows the move is far from completion.

It has been reported that the club are looking for two to three defensive additions to bolster their ranks with Raphael Varane recently departing.

Today, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a £38m bid from the club has been accepted for generational French talent Leny Yoro.

Despite this acceptance, Yoro’s preference is to join the gargantuan Real Madrid, who want to wait until June 2025 to sign him as a free agent.

The decision thereby is up to the player.

However, with De Ligt, despite personal terms reportedly already agreed there has still been no official offer proposed by the Red Devils yet.

Bayern are seen to want £42m for the former Ajax and Juventus star.

Vincent Kompany is open to the sale of the 24-year-old, which has been made categorically clear.

Additionally, De Ligt has made clear to Bayern Munich that he wants to join the English giants, as per Christian Falk.

De Ligt played under current United gaffer Erik ten Hag at Ajax in 2019, in the famous team which reached the Champions League semi-finals.

United scouted De Ligt as a teenager, however did not pursue a move in the end.

The one major factor remains though and that is the offer must be proposed to Bayern.

Related links:

Branthwaite bid also knocked back

De Ligt is not the only centre back that has been of strong interest to Man United, with a bid between £45-50m for Jarrad Branthwaite formerly knocked back.

Everton are seen to value the young prodigy at between £70-80m, meaning that the clubs are far from a potential agreement.

The Red Devils want to sell mainstay Victor Lindelof due to the fact he is out of contract next year.

It is set to be a summer of change at Old Trafford.

