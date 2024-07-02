Matthijs de Ligt gives green light for Man Utd move

The next big name centre back could be on his way to Old Trafford

Man Utd have made a major breakthrough with highly-regarded Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt ahead of a potential move, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Addressing his followers on X, Romano stated:

“Matthijs de Ligt has given green light to Manchester United move after direct contacts with his camp.

“Personal terms are not an issue as his agent Pimenta is only negotiating with Man United, priority for the player.

“Up to Man Utd and Bayern, in talks over deal structure.”

It was earlier revealed that De Ligt would be open to joining Man Utd, even despite the fact that they will not be playing Champions League football next season.

Bayern are now most likely to sell De Ligt this summer, as it has previously been reported Vincent Kompany prefers other CB options in Bavaria.

Formerly, the Dutch defender made comments on the Red Devils, posing potential signs of encouragement regarding securing his services.

In an interview with Dutch outlet vi.nl, he stated: “Everything is going fast. During the season, in the club and during the various competitions, you don’t really have time to think about it.

“However, sometimes I realise it, as recently when I had dinner with my childhood friends who I used to play with. We came to the conclusion that I always wanted to be Cristiano Ronaldo when we played soccer in the garden.

“Especially during the period when he played at Manchester United. That dinner took place immediately after the two challenges against Juventus, in which I had to face Ronaldo.”