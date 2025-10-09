Search icon

Sport

09th Oct 2025

Manchester United’s plan to sell seat licences moves a step closer

Sammi Minion

Fans will have to spend big if they want to secure a premium season ticket at the club’s new stadium

Manchester United are in the process of phasing out their iconic ground Old Trafford, and plan to move into a brand-new stadium in the 2031-32 season. 

Old Trafford is more than 100 years old, and its leaky roofs and inaccessibility have grown to become symbols of stagnation at English football’s most successful club. 

When new minority owner Jim Ratcliffe first arrived at the club in 2024, he promised to bring Manchester United into the 21st Century after years of mediocrity, saying: “Our shared ambition is clear: we all want to see Manchester United back where we belong, at the very top of English, European and world football.”

Organising the building of a new stadium was seen to be at the very top of that agenda. 

First announced in March, the swanky new state-of-the-art stadium will be constructed next door to Old Trafford in the Stretford area of Manchester, and will cost £2 billion to build. 

In order to help recoup some of that investment that will be put into the 100,000 seater arena, Manchester United are said to be considering implementing a controversial new ticket model.

18 + Be Gamble Aware

According to a new report in The Athletic, Manchester United are planning to ask fans to first purchase a ‘Personal Seat Licence’ (PSL) before they get the chance to secure premium season tickets.

If successful in their application, fans will then be requested to pay even more for the season ticket itself.

It is believed that these licences will apply to premium seating areas and will be optional.

Standard general admission season tickets will still be available.

These will follow a traditional season ticket model whereby a fan can have the same seat for every game.

Whether or not they apply for a PSL, it is believed that fans will still have the ability to apply for away games and cup final tickets.

The report makes clear that Manchester United will first fulfil a “detailed survey” with existed United fans before taking any action on the implementation of PSL licenses.

The survey will also include questions on fan preferences, prices and transport habits to matches as United attempt to assess the economic context they need for building their new stadium.

A previous report in The Mail earlier this year, suggested that United were in discussions with US-based consultants CSL International over how to make the most of financial opportunities created by the new stadium and that the new licenses would play a significant role in this.

The report had suggested that at that time, United were planning on charging fans around £4,000-a-year for PSLs, which would not guarantee a seat.

It now appears that United will wait until the conclusion of the fan consultation to decide on the price of these licenses.

PSLs are commonplace in the US Sport market but have never been used before in the UK or at any European stadium.

Fans of Stan Kroenke owned NFL side LA Rams are asked to pay £166,000 for licences at their stadium.

When new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe first arrived in 2024 he helped initiate a number of schemes aimed at saving money, making swathes of redundancies and cutting back on free lunches for staff.

Last month, the club reported a record annual revenue of £666.5 million for 2025 and they will hope the new stadium will help ensure financial sustainability for the long-term future.

Topics:

Football,Manchester United,Premier League,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 472

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 472

By Charlie Herbert

Manchester United’s plan to sell seat licences moves a step closer

Football

Manchester United’s plan to sell seat licences moves a step closer

By Sammi Minion

Man United are in ‘advanced talks’ with a new investor, Saudi Arabian sports chief claims

Amazon

Man United are in ‘advanced talks’ with a new investor, Saudi Arabian sports chief claims

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Best betting offers today – all in one place

Betting

Best betting offers today – all in one place

By JOE

PL club who were in League 1 just 14 years ago have a more ‘valuable squad’ than Man Utd

Football

PL club who were in League 1 just 14 years ago have a more ‘valuable squad’ than Man Utd

By Sammi Minion

Roy Keane picks the one manager he believes would come in and sort Man Utd

Diego Simeone

Roy Keane picks the one manager he believes would come in and sort Man Utd

By SportsJOE

Man Utd prospect, 18, called up to train with England seniors

England

Man Utd prospect, 18, called up to train with England seniors

By SportsJOE

Former Wolves and Nottingham Forest striker charged with sexual assault

Football

Former Wolves and Nottingham Forest striker charged with sexual assault

By Sammi Minion

Steven Gerrard ‘set to hold talks’ over his long-awaited managerial return

Amazon

Steven Gerrard ‘set to hold talks’ over his long-awaited managerial return

By Sammi Minion

Does Donald Trump deserve to win the Nobel Peace Prize?

Donald Trump

Does Donald Trump deserve to win the Nobel Peace Prize?

By Harry Warner

Only man to appeal Gisèle Pelicot rape conviction handed longer jail sentence

France

Only man to appeal Gisèle Pelicot rape conviction handed longer jail sentence

By Nina McLaughlin

Government pushing to extend digital IDs to children as young as 13

News

Government pushing to extend digital IDs to children as young as 13

By Harry Warner

Reason Big Brother contestant George Gilbert removed from house ‘revealed’

big brother

Reason Big Brother contestant George Gilbert removed from house ‘revealed’

By Harry Warner

DJ Tim Westwood charged with four counts of rape

sensitive

DJ Tim Westwood charged with four counts of rape

By Nina McLaughlin

Ninja kitchen favourite that’s ‘surprisingly quiet’ slashed to less than £100

Affiliate

Ninja kitchen favourite that’s ‘surprisingly quiet’ slashed to less than £100

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Luke Combs announces UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Luke Combs announces UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Urgent warning issued over VPN that empties bank accounts

Urgent warning issued over VPN that empties bank accounts

By Harry Warner

Former UFC fighter shot dead while out for evening walk

Former UFC fighter shot dead while out for evening walk

By Joseph Loftus

All Points East announce Tyler, The Creator as first headliner for 2026

Affiliate

All Points East announce Tyler, The Creator as first headliner for 2026

By Jonny Yates

Best betting offers today – all in one place

Betting

Best betting offers today – all in one place

By JOE

Madeleine McCann’s sister reveals ‘creepy’ messages she received from woman claiming to be missing girl

Madeleine McCann’s sister reveals ‘creepy’ messages she received from woman claiming to be missing girl

By JOE

Load more stories