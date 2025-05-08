Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao: How to watch, live stream and kick off time

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.



Man United’s 3-0 first leg victory in Basque Country means anything better than a three goal defeat at Old Trafford will mean a final ticket.

A place in the final is not just about lifting the Europa League trophy. It will also give United, currently 16th in the Premier League, backdoor entry into the Champions League next season and a chance to earn the vast revenue associated with Europe’s premier competition.

First there is the matter of defeating Bilbao. The Spanish side were disappointing in the home leg and will be going all out attack to reverse the deficit. With the final set to place at their home at San Mames in Bilbao there is plenty to play for in the second leg.

The match will be shown in TNT Sports in the UK. The former BT Sports channel has all of the rights to Europa League and Conference League games and will showcase the Man United semi final tie on its main channels tonight.

Fans can subscribe to TNT Sports but the cheapest option would be to take out a TNT Pass, which costs £30.99 and gives you a month of access to TNT Sport. That means you will be able to watch the final using the same pass.

The easiest way to get a TNT Sports pass is to add it to your Amazon Prime account with a simple click. You can add it by adding the Discovery+ bundle to your Amazon account here.

TNT coverage will take place an hour before the match and kick off will take place at 8pm. If Manchester United win the tie they will then play the final of the Europa League on Wednesday 21 May at 8pm. United will face the winner of the other tie between Tottenham Hotspur and Bodo/Glimt. The English side have the advantage to take to Norway after winning 3-1 in the first leg.

