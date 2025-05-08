Search icon

Sport

08th May 2025

Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao: How to watch, live stream and kick off time

Stephen Hurrell

Old Trafford

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Man United’s 3-0 first leg victory in Basque Country means anything better than a three goal defeat at Old Trafford will mean a final ticket.

A place in the final is not just about lifting the Europa League trophy. It will also give United, currently 16th in the Premier League, backdoor entry into the Champions League next season and a chance to earn the vast revenue associated with Europe’s premier competition.

First there is the matter of defeating Bilbao. The Spanish side were disappointing in the home leg and will be going all out attack to reverse the deficit. With the final set to place at their home at San Mames in Bilbao there is plenty to play for in the second leg.

The match will be shown in TNT Sports in the UK. The former BT Sports channel has all of the rights to Europa League and Conference League games and will showcase the Man United semi final tie on its main channels tonight.

Fans can subscribe to TNT Sports but the cheapest option would be to take out a TNT Pass, which costs £30.99 and gives you a month of access to TNT Sport. That means you will be able to watch the final using the same pass.

The easiest way to get a TNT Sports pass is to add it to your Amazon Prime account with a simple click. You can add it by adding the Discovery+ bundle to your Amazon account here.

TNT coverage will take place an hour before the match and kick off will take place at 8pm. If Manchester United win the tie they will then play the final of the Europa League on Wednesday 21 May at 8pm. United will face the winner of the other tie between Tottenham Hotspur and Bodo/Glimt. The English side have the advantage to take to Norway after winning 3-1 in the first leg.

You can see all of the Europa League action here.

Topics:

Football,Manchester United

RELATED ARTICLES

David Beckham and Gary Neville complete takeover of EFL club

Class of 92

David Beckham and Gary Neville complete takeover of EFL club

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump says World Cup can be ‘incentive’ for Russia to end war

America

Donald Trump says World Cup can be ‘incentive’ for Russia to end war

By Dan Seddon

PSG vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream and kick-off time

Football

PSG vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream and kick-off time

By Stephen Hurrell

MORE FROM JOE

Sir David Attenborough is the reason why tennis balls are yellow

David Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough is the reason why tennis balls are yellow

By Nina McLaughlin

UK supermarket to introduce ‘VAR-style’ cameras at checkouts

Sainsbury's

UK supermarket to introduce ‘VAR-style’ cameras at checkouts

By Dan Seddon

Fijian rugby star dies aged 30 after accident involving train and car

Fiji

Fijian rugby star dies aged 30 after accident involving train and car

By JOE

Liverpool ‘make offer’ to Premier League legend Kevin De Bruyne

Liverpool ‘make offer’ to Premier League legend Kevin De Bruyne

By Jacob Entwistle

PSG v Arsenal: Follow all of the Champions League action in our live hub

PSG v Arsenal: Follow all of the Champions League action in our live hub

By JOE

The perfect pub to watch PSG in London

Football

The perfect pub to watch PSG in London

By Henry Hill

Who is Robert Prevost, the new Pope Leo XIV?

Pope Leo

Who is Robert Prevost, the new Pope Leo XIV?

By Nina McLaughlin

Cardinal Robert Prevost elected as new pope

Cardinal Robert Prevost elected as new pope

By Harry Warner

Warnings issued over killer ‘Last of Us’ fungus set to hit UK

fungus

Warnings issued over killer ‘Last of Us’ fungus set to hit UK

By Dan Seddon

Five-star wireless earphones with noise cancelling get 85% discount in limited deal

Affiliate

Five-star wireless earphones with noise cancelling get 85% discount in limited deal

By Stephen Porzio

Catholic priest interviewed at conclave has a famous brother from huge TV show

Catholic

Catholic priest interviewed at conclave has a famous brother from huge TV show

By Dan Seddon

Cardinal Robert Prevost elected as new pope

Cardinal Robert Prevost elected as new pope

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Over one million households set to get £420 boost as new government rules come in

government

Over one million households set to get £420 boost as new government rules come in

By Dan Seddon

Ticketmaster warning for Ed Sheeran’s Portman Road tickets as general sale begins

Ed Sheeran

Ticketmaster warning for Ed Sheeran’s Portman Road tickets as general sale begins

By Stephen Hurrell

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 450

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 450

By Charlie Herbert

News anchors slammed for claiming cardinals are ‘rawdogging’ the conclave

Cardinals

News anchors slammed for claiming cardinals are ‘rawdogging’ the conclave

By Nina McLaughlin

Sir David Attenborough is the reason why tennis balls are yellow

David Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough is the reason why tennis balls are yellow

By Nina McLaughlin

Climbing on Winston Churchill statue to become a crime

Crime

Climbing on Winston Churchill statue to become a crime

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories