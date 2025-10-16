Search icon

16th Oct 2025

Man Utd to review Old Trafford pitch quirk after tragic death of Billy Vigar

Sammi Minion

The former Arsenal youth player passed away last month

Manchester United will look into making changes to the sides of the Old Trafford pitch, as part of plans aimed at avoiding risk of injury to players, according to The Sun.

The Old Trafford pitch is surrounded on all sides by raised slopes, meaning that if and when players lose their balance while close to the touchline, they run the risk of falling at speed and colliding with advertising hoardings.

Further perimeters separating the playing field from spectator seating include brickwork and a rubber-surfaced footpath, both positioned behind the advertising hoardings.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 08: Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United receives treatment after colliding with a advertising board during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Manchester United and BSC Young Boys at Old Trafford on December 08, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Fans may remember a famous incident during a 2019 Champions League clash between Man United and PSG, in which Angel Di Maria was seen falling from the pitch following an accidental collision with Ashley Young. Fortunately neither player involved picked up an injury.

The review is said to have been prompted by the tragic death of 21-year-old footballer Billy Vigar, who reportedly sustained an ultimately fatal head injury after colliding with a concrete wall while playing for Chichester City at Wingate and Finchley FC.

The wall Vigar is believed to have collided with has since been demolished.

The issue of the risks posed by the Old Trafford pitch was raised by Man United supporters at a fan forum last week.

One supporter is said to have asked if the club would consider “invest[ing] in a transparent and soft material to cover” advertising hoardings.

A United spokesperson is then said to have responded: “The health and welfare of all players is of paramount importance.

“We will look into this risk and take appropriate action.”

It is expected that Man United will make a public announcement on necessary upgrades to the Old Trafford pitch in the coming weeks.

