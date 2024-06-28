Man Utd likely to sell Marcus Rashford in shock move to top European side

Could Rashford be Mbappe’s replacement?

Reports suggest Manchester United and Marcus Rashford are mutually open to parting ways this summer with the likely destination for the 26-year-old being French giants PSG.

Earlier this year, reports claimed that just three stars were deemed unavailable for sale at any price by United – Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

David Ornstein stated that the club would not actively push for a transfer for Rashford but if a reasonable offer was made, they would consider it.

However, in the last 24 hours that stance seems to have shifted.

According to HITC, PSG are seeking a direct replacement for Kylian Mbappe who has signed for Real Madrid and are keen to make a move for Rashford but are first seeking encouragement from the Reds.

Rashford enjoyed the best season of his career in the 2022/23 campaign when he bagged 30 goals across all competitions, but last season was wildly different – he scored just eight goals and registered five assists in 43 appearances.

As a result, Rashford was not included in Gareth Southgate’s preliminary 33-man squad for the Euros.

Reportedly, at United’s end of season review, the club were said to be bewildered by Rashford’s drop in form.

Sources close to the player say the childhood United fan is ‘open to the prospect of moving to the French capital’. However, there is also interest from Saudi Arabia.

Sky Sports claim United will seek a fee more than £70m for the former England striker, an asking price not out of PSG’s range and with Mbappe’s wage off the books they should be able to match Rashford’s £325,000-a-week salary.

Another factor which is said to be motivating the club to sell is their modest budget of £50m for this transfer window prior to player sales. Selling a homegrown star like Rashford would greatly enhance their spending power.

Rashford has hit the headlines this season for his off-field antics meaning he has become some what of a headache for Erik ten Hag to manage and with the Dutch manager now staying, it might be best for everyone if PSG take Rashford of United’s hands.