Search icon

Football

26th Jun 2024

Man United Women ‘moved to portable buildings’ to make space for men’s team in training facilities

Zoe Hodges

‘We are clearly disappointed’

Manchester United Women will be moved into portable buildings at the club’s Carrington training complex this season to allow the men’s squad to use their facilities whilst work is being done on their own.

The £10m state-of-the-art women’s and academy building only opened last year but the squad are being asked to once again work out of portable buildings as the men’s team will have priority access to their building.

Tom Garry of The Guardian, revealed the news just days after Sir Jim Ratcliffe was slammed by fans after saying in an interview with Bloomsberg that he had no plans for the women’s team yet as his focus was on the ‘first team’.

Renovation work began on Monday to modernise the men’s first team building in an investment which is thought to be costing United £50m. The club announced on June 14th that all areas of the men’s building were “being refurbished to deliver a world-class football facility with a positive culture to support future success.”

Everyday zones such as changing rooms, team meeting rooms, office spaces and communal areas will all be housed in temporary structures, but they will be able to use the same canteen as before and the same pitches.

The Manchester United Women’s Supporters Club who liaises with the club on a regular basis on behalf of the women’s team and their fans issued the following statement: “We are clearly disappointed with today’s news about training facilities and the constant fears that the women’s team is not a priority.

“The women’s team has a loyal fanbase that demands success and expect the club to recognise this and support the team fully.”

The staff and players are said to be disappointed by the club’s decision as the high calibre facilities made training more enjoyable last season. The squad won their first major trophy in May when they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Adobe FA Cup Final 4-0 at Wembley.

The news broke just hours after it was revealed that FIFA Women’s Best Goalkeeper Mary Earps is set to leave the club on a free transfer to PSG and become the highest paid goalkeeper in women’s football.

Other key members of Marc Skinner’s starting XI are also tipped to depart this summer including captain Katie Zelem who looks set for a move abroad whilst United’s top goal scorer this season, Nikita Parris is also rumoured to be leaving.

The women’s team has faced a lot of upheaval since it reformed in 2018. The club trained at Leigh Sports Village where they play their home games until the Coronavirus pandemic hit when they were relocated to Carrington.

In 2021 it was said one of the main reasons Casey Stoney decided to depart as manager was because of the poor facilities. At the time, the squad were getting changed in temporary buildings and a marquee was being used as a makeshift gym.  

In a statement, the club said: “We considered temporarily relocating teams to an alternative facility to ease pressure at Carrington, but this was ruled out for performance reasons. The pitches, fitness and nutrition facilities at Carrington are of significantly higher quality than what would have been available elsewhere. These core facilities will remain available to all our teams through a phased approach to the redevelopment, use of temporary buildings, and adaptation of unaffected areas. Scale and ambition of the project will deliver huge long-term benefits for all our teams and this work is necessary to restore Carrington to a world-class training facility.”

Related links:

Topics:

Manchester United

RELATED ARTICLES

Manchester United are considering renaming Old Trafford

Football

Manchester United are considering renaming Old Trafford

By Harry Warner

Sir Jim Ratcliffe slammed for suggesting Man United Women are not part of ‘the first team’

Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe slammed for suggesting Man United Women are not part of ‘the first team’

By Zoe Hodges

Roy Keane still fuming after conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson 19-years-ago

Manchester United

Roy Keane still fuming after conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson 19-years-ago

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Phil Foden’s Euro 2024 return date confirmed as he flies back to England for a family matter

England

Phil Foden’s Euro 2024 return date confirmed as he flies back to England for a family matter

By Harry Warner

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer brutally call out Gareth Southgate’s tactics after Slovenia performance

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer brutally call out Gareth Southgate’s tactics after Slovenia performance

By Jacob Entwistle

Body language expert claims Gareth Southgate’s gestures ‘self-heckled’ as he spoke

euros 2024

Body language expert claims Gareth Southgate’s gestures ‘self-heckled’ as he spoke

By Zoe Hodges

Gareth Southgate is the highest paid manager at the Euros

euros 2024

Gareth Southgate is the highest paid manager at the Euros

By Zoe Hodges

Sam Allardyce’s brutal response to James McLean over Declan Rice comments

Declan Rice

Sam Allardyce’s brutal response to James McLean over Declan Rice comments

By Harry Warner

England named ‘laughing stock of Europe’ with every other team hoping to play them next

euros 2024

England named ‘laughing stock of Europe’ with every other team hoping to play them next

By Zoe Hodges

Phil Foden’s Euro 2024 return date confirmed as he flies back to England for a family matter

England

Phil Foden’s Euro 2024 return date confirmed as he flies back to England for a family matter

By Harry Warner

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer brutally call out Gareth Southgate’s tactics after Slovenia performance

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer brutally call out Gareth Southgate’s tactics after Slovenia performance

By Jacob Entwistle

Body language expert claims Gareth Southgate’s gestures ‘self-heckled’ as he spoke

euros 2024

Body language expert claims Gareth Southgate’s gestures ‘self-heckled’ as he spoke

By Zoe Hodges

Gareth Southgate is the highest paid manager at the Euros

euros 2024

Gareth Southgate is the highest paid manager at the Euros

By Zoe Hodges

Shrek fans ‘traumatised’ after spotting questionable moment in Lord Farquaad scene

Entertainment

Shrek fans ‘traumatised’ after spotting questionable moment in Lord Farquaad scene

By Ryan Price

New Universal theme park coming to UK and could open 365 days a year

Theme Park

New Universal theme park coming to UK and could open 365 days a year

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Numerous people could be charged in connection to Matthew Perry’s death

Numerous people could be charged in connection to Matthew Perry’s death

By Zoe Hodges

Taylor Swift fans are experiencing ‘memory loss’ after attending her Eras Tour

Eras tour

Taylor Swift fans are experiencing ‘memory loss’ after attending her Eras Tour

By Charlie Herbert

KFC bucket rival launched in London that costs almost £100

Burger

KFC bucket rival launched in London that costs almost £100

By Jack Peat

NASA astronauts have just 45 days to be rescued from space after their capsule malfunctioned

Astronaut

NASA astronauts have just 45 days to be rescued from space after their capsule malfunctioned

By Ryan Price

Sam Allardyce’s brutal response to James McLean over Declan Rice comments

Declan Rice

Sam Allardyce’s brutal response to James McLean over Declan Rice comments

By Harry Warner

England named ‘laughing stock of Europe’ with every other team hoping to play them next

euros 2024

England named ‘laughing stock of Europe’ with every other team hoping to play them next

By Zoe Hodges

Load more stories