Man United vs Chelsea: Follow all of the action in our live hub

It capped off a woeful start to the new Premier League season, in which Amorim’s side have only won one Premier League game so far, against newly promoted Burnley.

They face a resurgent Chelsea team led by Enzo Maresca, looking to build on last season’s top four finish.

The Blues are also in need of a turnaround this Saturday, following a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

Saturday’s game could see a first Chelsea start for new signing Alejandro Garnacho, who joined from Man United earlier this month.

The game kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday, follow all the action here.

RELATED ARTICLES