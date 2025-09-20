Search icon

Sport

20th Sep 2025

Man United vs Chelsea: Follow all of the action in our live hub

Sammi Minion

Amorim will be hoping for a big response from his misfiring side

It capped off a woeful start to the new Premier League season, in which Amorim’s side have only won one Premier League game so far, against newly promoted Burnley.

They face a resurgent Chelsea team led by Enzo Maresca, looking to build on last season’s top four finish.

The Blues are also in need of a turnaround this Saturday, following a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

Saturday’s game could see a first Chelsea start for new signing Alejandro Garnacho, who joined from Man United earlier this month.

The game kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday, follow all the action here.

Topics:

Football,Manchester United,Premier League,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Liverpool vs Everton: Follow all of the action in our live hub

Football

Liverpool vs Everton: Follow all of the action in our live hub

By Sammi Minion

Liverpool v Everton Betfair Offer: Get 50/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in the Game

Football

Liverpool v Everton Betfair Offer: Get 50/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in the Game

By JOE

Ruben Amorim handed major boost as star duo return to squad for Chelsea clash

Football

Ruben Amorim handed major boost as star duo return to squad for Chelsea clash

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Get 40/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Arsenal v Man City

Get 40/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Arsenal v Man City

By JOE

Get 50/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Man United v Chelsea

Get 50/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Man United v Chelsea

By JOE

West Ham plotting sensational return of former manager should Graham Potter be sacked

Football

West Ham plotting sensational return of former manager should Graham Potter be sacked

By Sammi Minion

PFA intervene with Premier League club over ‘treatment’ of two first-team players

Football

PFA intervene with Premier League club over ‘treatment’ of two first-team players

By Sammi Minion

One of the world’s largest illegal Premier League streaming sites has been shut down

Football

One of the world’s largest illegal Premier League streaming sites has been shut down

By Sammi Minion

Eric Cantona slams UEFA and FIFA over Israel stance in powerful speech

Eric Cantona

Eric Cantona slams UEFA and FIFA over Israel stance in powerful speech

By SportsJOE

Travel chaos in UK and across Europe as major airports ‘hit by cyberattack’

Berlin

Travel chaos in UK and across Europe as major airports ‘hit by cyberattack’

By Harry Warner

NATO responds after Russian fighter jets ‘violate’ Estonian airspace

Estonia

NATO responds after Russian fighter jets ‘violate’ Estonian airspace

By JOE

World’s loneliest elephant dies after being forced to spend 13 years in isolation at zoo

Animals

World’s loneliest elephant dies after being forced to spend 13 years in isolation at zoo

By Sammi Minion

Man who died when he was 20 says the afterlife is real

Afterlife

Man who died when he was 20 says the afterlife is real

By Ava Keady

Get 40/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Arsenal v Man City

Get 40/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Arsenal v Man City

By JOE

Lewis Capaldi announces second BST Hyde Park show – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Lewis Capaldi announces second BST Hyde Park show – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Russian fighter jets fly into NATO airspace in ‘unprecedented’ incursion

Estonia

Russian fighter jets fly into NATO airspace in ‘unprecedented’ incursion

By Ava Keady

Get 50/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Man United v Chelsea

Get 50/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Man United v Chelsea

By JOE

Two ambulance workers arrested in investigation into six deaths

Two ambulance workers arrested in investigation into six deaths

By Joseph Loftus

Best-selling cleaning kit that ‘pays for itself with one use’ gets big discount

Affiliate

Best-selling cleaning kit that ‘pays for itself with one use’ gets big discount

By Jonny Yates

Rival takeaways row over who offered UK’s first vegan doner kebab spit

Doner kebab

Rival takeaways row over who offered UK’s first vegan doner kebab spit

By JOE

Neighbours worried about property values after massive Union Flag painted on house

Neighbours worried about property values after massive Union Flag painted on house

By Harry Warner

Load more stories