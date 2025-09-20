Man United vs Chelsea: Follow all of the action in our live hub

Amorim will be hoping for a big response from his misfiring side
It capped off a woeful start to the new Premier League season, in which Amorim’s side have only won one Premier League game so far, against newly promoted Burnley.
They face a resurgent Chelsea team led by Enzo Maresca, looking to build on last season’s top four finish.
The Blues are also in need of a turnaround this Saturday, following a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.
Saturday’s game could see a first Chelsea start for new signing Alejandro Garnacho, who joined from Man United earlier this month.
The game kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday, follow all the action here.