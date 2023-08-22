Man United urged to donate Mason Greenwood transfer fee to charity

United confirmed on Monday that Greenwood will leave

Manchester United have been urged to donate any funds generated from the sale of Mason Greenwood to charity.

Greenwood will leave Manchester United on Monday after the club confirmed that the pair had mutually agreed to end his time at Old Trafford.

The decision was made following United’s six-month internal investigation into the forward’s behaviour after he was accused of attempted rape and controlling behaviour in January 2022. All charges against him were dropped in February 2023 following a “withdrawal of key witnesses”.

According to The Telegraph, United will look to loan out the 21-year-old with a view to a permanent transfer however Natalie Curtis, a survivor of domestic abuse who spoke to the Telegraph via Women’s Aid, said that no club should be allowed to profit from any transfer involving Greenwood.

“It seems wrong that anyone should profit from the Mason Greenwood situation that has been horrific for survivors,” Curtis said.

“If anything, if there is a transfer fee, it should be donated to a domestic abuse charity such as Women’s Aid.”

Roma are reportedly one of several clubs open to gifting Greenwood a chance to return to football but Jose Mourinho is said to be against making an offer for the one-time England international as he doesn’t want to be associated with the player following the accusations made against him.

United confirmed in their statement via Richard Arnold that they would assist the forward in getting his career back on track.

He wrote: “The club will continue to offer its support both to the alleged victim and Mason to help them rebuild and move forward positively with their lives.”

