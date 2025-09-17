Search icon

Sport

17th Sep 2025

Man United U21’s side suffer shock loss to non-league Brackley Town

Sammi Minion

They lost 2-1 last night

Manchester United’s under 21 side suffered a surprising defeat to non-league Brackley Town in the National League Cup last night.

Despite travelling to Brackley with a strong squad, and putting out a line-up that featured first team star Chido Obi and the son of Red Devils legend Darren Fletcher, United failed to beat fifth tier Brackley in the 90 minute match-up.

The National League Cup is a knock-out competition open to clubs playing in the National League and professional under-21 teams playing in the Premier League 2.

The tone was set for United from as early as the 7th minute when the Red Devils found themselves behind through a strike from Danny Waldron.

By the 30th minute it was already 2-0 to the home side, thanks to Brackley attacker Connor Hall.

Hall scored a powerful header from a perfectly executed corner.

United managed to hit back with a consolation goal in the 90th minute, but it was too little too late for Travis Binnion’s side to turn things around.

The shock result will conjure up memories of the humiliating loss Manchester United’s first team suffered to another lower division team in the Carabao Cup this season, when Amorim’s Red Devils lost to Grimsby.

The result is another setback on what has been a season to forget so far for Manchester United fans.

Their Premier League campaign began with a disappointing 1-0 home loss to Arsenal before the humiliation at Grimsby.

On Sunday, United were comfortably beaten by bitter rivals Manchester City in the derby.

Over the summer, the Red Devils spent more than £200 million on new attackers; Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Only Mbeumo has scored in the Premier League so far this season.

While some fans may have hoped that turning to youth stars — such as the highly-rated 17-year-old Chibo Obi — might have been the answer to their attacking woes, if this result is anything to go by it seems clear many of the United’s younger players still need time to develop before they’re ready to play first-team football.

Topics:

Football,man united,Manchester United,Sport

