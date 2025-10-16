Search icon

16th Oct 2025

Man United star among 9 Premier League players nominated for 2025 Golden Boy award

Sammi Minion

The nominations were announced on Wednesday night

Despite his side finishing 15th in the Premier League last season, one of Man United’s young stars has been nominated for the 2025 Golden Boy award.

The award is the most prestigious prize available to young footballers, and only those aged below 25 can be nominated.

Alongside the surprise Man United inclusion, eight other Premier League players are in with a chance of winning the award.

Previous years have seen the likes of Raheem Sterling, Mario Gotze and more recently Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal named Golden Boy.

The list isn’t based on votes but is rather compiled by an algorithm created by Football Benchmark Index, meaning those nominated are empirically proven to be deserving.

And incredibly, despite his team’s lacklustre season, a Man United player has managed to make his way onto the list.

The Red Devils’ French defender Leny Yoro has earned himself a nomination.

Yoro made 21 Premier League appearances for Ruben Amorim’s side last season, standing out as one of the few positives from an otherwise disappointing season for the Manchester club.

Alongside Yoro, Man City star Nico O’Reilly has also been nominated, as well as Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri from Arsenal, Chelsea’s summer signings Jorrel Hato and Estevao, Spurs’ Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray and Liverpool defender Giovanni Leoni.

The final winner will be decided by a panel of 50 renowned international journalists, who will announce their findings in November.

Full list of nominees:

Pau Cubarsi – Barcelona

Desire Doue, Warren Zaire-Emery, Senny Mayulu – Paris Saint-Germain

Dean Huijsen, Arda Guler, Franco Mastantuono – Real Madrid

Kenan Yildiz – Juventus

Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri – Arsenal

Jorrel Hato, Estevao – Chelsea

Geovany Quenda – Sporting Lisbon

Leny Yoro – Manchester United

Nico O’Reilly – Manchester City

Eliesse Ben Seghir – Bayer Leverkusen

Victor Froholdt, Rodrigo Mora (wild card) – Porto

Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray – Tottenham

Mamadou Sarr – Strasbourg

Jobe Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund

Francesco Pio Esposito – Inter Milan

Giovanni Leoni – Liverpool

Aleksandar Stankovic – Club Brugge

Topics:

Football,Manchester United,Sport

