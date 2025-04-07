Man United identify their top striker target this summer

The Red Devils will face competition from a variety of other competitors.

Manchester United have identified their top striker target this summer, as per a breaking report from Mail Sport.

After a 0-0 derby draw against Manchester City on Sunday, the club remain 13th in the table and are already on the lookout for summer reinforcements.

Last week, it was reported by Mail Sport that United will look to trigger the £40m release clause of in-form Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap – should the Tractor Boys be relegated.

Now, he is their firm striker favourite ahead of the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen.

Bagging his 12th Premier League goal of the season in Saturday’s 1-2 defeat to runaway rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers, £40m is seen as a brilliant price for the young 22 year old.

It is also understood by Mail Sport that Manchester City too have an option to activate the £40m clause.

Delap though, is unlikely to be re-signed by City, with the player also wanting regular first-team football.

As part of the deal, City inserted a 20% sell-on clause as part of the transfer, meaning United would have to pay their rivals £8m – should they sign Delap.

Chelsea, Newcastle United and Liverpool are three other big Premier League clubs interested in securing his services.