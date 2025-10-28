Man United fans mocked online after ‘AI-generated banners’ spotted at Old Trafford

‘Why are we using AI banners?’

Man United may be just six points away from the summit of the Premier League, but it hasn’t stopped the Red Devils from attracting the attention of online football fans this week.

After wrapping up their third successive league victory with an emphatic 4-2 win over Brighton on Saturday, the Red Devils are on the verge of completely turning their season around.

While Bryan Mbeumo and co were busy putting four past Fabian Hürzeler’s side, Man United’s fans were spotted sporting a new type of sporting tifo or banner over the Old Trafford terraces.

BILBAO, SPAIN – MAY 21: Fans of Manchester United display a tifo that reads “We’ve seen it all” during the UEFA Europa League Final 2025 between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Estadio de San Mames on May 21, 2025 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A tweet showing an Old Trafford stand featuring a number of supposed “AI banners” has now been viewed more than 700,000 times.

While it’s common for football fans to create artistic banners in order to show support for their club’s players, this is the first time that a sign made using artificial intelligence has been spotted in an English stadium.

It has prompted a number of critical responses from fans.

One fan simply wrote: “AI made banners. Looks incredibly s*** but also very fitting for the club and league.”

While a Man United fan offered up his own services in order to prevent Red Devils supporters from making use of AI in the future.

He wrote: “Please let me help you with the banners. I am a graphic artist. We need the Stratford End to look immaculate. No AI.”

While AI has become a growingly common tool amongst business professionals, critics of the new software point to its environmental impact.

A recent study found that in the training phase of one of the most popular AI models, OpenAI’s GPT-3, an estimated 700,000 tonnes of water were consumed.

Alongside these concerns, the use of AI rather than the talents of local creatives, breaks a tradition that has existed in football stadiums for decades.

Aside from the AI banner dispute, the Red Devils are on their best run of form since Ruben Amorim took charge in the Autumn of 2024.

Man United will hope to extend their winning run to four games when they face Nottingham Forest on Saturday,

The best fan responses:

AI slop on every banner. Grim. — Ross (@CompositeRoss) October 27, 2025

Half them banners are made on Chat GPT image generator 🤣🤣

What happened to the bed sheets !!?? — P (@PaddyMaloney9) October 26, 2025

Bro I am begging you. Please let me help you with the banners. I am a graphic artist. We need the Stratford End to look immaculate. No AI. — DF (@twennyfoh) October 27, 2025

AI made banners. Looks incredibly shit but also very fitting for the club and league. https://t.co/Tocs9mLGbe — Andrew (@AndrewIShearer) October 28, 2025