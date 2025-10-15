Search icon

Sport

15th Oct 2025

Man United are ‘ready to extend’ Casemiro’s contract, on one condition

Sammi Minion

The Brazilian joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid back in 2022

Despite the new Premier League season being just a few months old, Man United are already thinking ahead to the opportunities posed by future transfer windows.

One area that requires improvement is midfield, and it seems that the Red Devils are planning a major overhaul.

With Kobbie Mainoo likely to depart in order to secure regular playtime, Ruben Amorim will need to make significant acquisitions and the likes of Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, and Carlos Baleba reported as potential options.

Another player that had been expected to depart is former Real Madrid ‘galactico’ Casemiro.

According to a report in today’s edition of The Mail, it now appears that Casemiro may sign a new contract at Old Trafford.

United have the option to extend his current deal by a further six-months, but will only do so if he agrees to take a cut in his wages.

The 33-year-old is said to currently earn £375,000-per-week, a figure which would have to be significantly reduced if Casemiro is to stay.

After winning five Champions League titles with Real Madrid, Casemiro joined Man United for £60 million in the Summer of 2022.

Under Amorim, the Brazilian has grown to become a reliable player, starting four of the Red Devils’ last five Premier League games.

Topics:

Amazon,Football,Manchester United,Premier League,Sport

