Man United are in ‘advanced talks’ with a new investor, Saudi Arabian sports chief claims

‘The best news I heard today’

Saudi Arabia’s “sports supremo” has claimed that Manchester United are in the process of completing a deal to bring in a new investor.

Turki Alalshikh is best known as the figure behind the now globally renowned “Riyadh Season”, a six month festival of events that sees many of the world’s best known sports stars travel to the Middle East nation to compete.

Alalshikh has had most of his success in the field of boxing and was been instrumental in securing major bouts in the region, including Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk and the recent Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight.

The iconic sports promoter and chairman of Saudi’s General Entertainment Authority has recently begun to make inroads within the world of football.

After being linked with a potential takeover of Championship side Bristol City, Alalshikh has taken central stage in negotiations with Manchester United over a midseason friendly fixture in Saudi Arabia.

It appears that as part of these new negotiations, Alalshikh has gained information about new investment behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

He took to Twitter/X late on Wednesday night to say: “The best news I heard today is that Manchester United is now in an advanced stage of completing a deal to sell to a new investor.

“I hope he’s better than the previous owners.”

اسعد خبر سمعته اليوم ان مانشستر يونايتد الان في مرحله متقدمه من اتمام صفقة بيعه لمستثمر جديد … يارب يكون احسن من الملاك السابقين🤷🏻‍♂️🙏🏻 — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) October 8, 2025

The addition of a new investor would be an unexpected move, considering the most recent minority takeover at Man United took place just 18 months ago.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe bought a 28.94% stake in the Red Devils last year, and has taken over control of football operations since.

There has been no indication of a desire to attract new investment from the club’s side so far and they are yet to comment on the claim.

As it stands, Ratcliffe has control over managerial appointments at Old Trafford.

He was responsible for the choice to sack Erik Ten Hag and replace him with Ruben Amorim last Autumn.

Earlier this week, Ratcliffe spoke to The Times about Amorim’s position.

The INEOS co-founder said: “He has not had the best of seasons.

“Ruben needs to demonstrate he is a great coach over three years. That’s where I would be.”

“The press, sometimes I don’t understand.

“They want overnight success. They think it’s a light switch. You know, you flick a switch and it’s all going to be roses tomorrow.

“You can’t run a club like Manchester United on knee-jerk reactions to some journalist who goes off on one every week.”

