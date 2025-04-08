Search icon

Sport

08th Apr 2025

Man City identify Premier League midfielder as direct Kevin De Bruyne replacement

Jacob Entwistle

He is one of two external options currently being explored.

Manchester City have identified two potential options to replace the soon-to-be departing Kevin De Bruyne for next season.

City and Premier League legend De Bruyne announced his departure from the club last Friday after a coveted 10 year stay at the Etihad Stadium.

In order to fill the void of the 33-year-old, Pep Guardiola’s side have started to look at his successors.

Two players which have been identified as potential targets are Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White and Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, as per David Ornstein of The Athletic.

The club do not plan to prioritise the targets until the new director of football Hugo Viana embarks on his new role at the club.

It remains undecided at the club as to whether they will look internally for a replacement – whether through the likes of Phil Foden – or externally.

Gibbs-White, has registered five goals and an impressive nine assists in just 27 Premier League games so far this season, with his Nottingham Forest side exceeding expectations.

Forest sit 3rd in the table, with Champions League qualification now a likely possibility.

Currently contracted at the club until 2027, the 25-year-old earned his first England call-up last August, under former interim gaffer Lee Carsley.

More to follow.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Prime Video has just added the recent remake of a beloved action movie

Prime Video

Prime Video has just added the recent remake of a beloved action movie

By Stephen Porzio

Man who was ‘killed’ in lightning strike reveals what happens after you die

Life after death

Man who was ‘killed’ in lightning strike reveals what happens after you die

By Zoe Hodges

New action thriller movie with ‘modern, unique’ twist available to watch this week

Action Movies

New action thriller movie with ‘modern, unique’ twist available to watch this week

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Snooker legend Jimmy White once took his dead brother’s body out on a pub crawl

Jimmy White

Snooker legend Jimmy White once took his dead brother’s body out on a pub crawl

By Zoe Hodges

Ex-Liverpool star Yossi Benayoun suffers grenade attack on family home

Football

Ex-Liverpool star Yossi Benayoun suffers grenade attack on family home

By Zoe Hodges

Arsenal vs Real Madrid is free to watch on Amazon as Champions League returns

Affiliate

Arsenal vs Real Madrid is free to watch on Amazon as Champions League returns

By Stephen Hurrell

The Champions League: Follow all the quarter-final action live

Champions League

The Champions League: Follow all the quarter-final action live

By Harry Warner

Man United identify their top striker target this summer

Man United identify their top striker target this summer

By Jacob Entwistle

Premier League giants express interest to sign Matheus Cunha

Premier League giants express interest to sign Matheus Cunha

By Jacob Entwistle

Keir Starmer confirms he still wants to lower voting age to 16

keir starmer

Keir Starmer confirms he still wants to lower voting age to 16

By Ryan Jarrett

Snooker legend Jimmy White once took his dead brother’s body out on a pub crawl

Jimmy White

Snooker legend Jimmy White once took his dead brother’s body out on a pub crawl

By Zoe Hodges

Trump administration accused of declaring ‘war on masturbation’ with new laws

Trump administration accused of declaring ‘war on masturbation’ with new laws

By Ava Keady

Prince Harry claims he was ‘singled out’ and ‘forced’ to quit as a royal

Prince Harry

Prince Harry claims he was ‘singled out’ and ‘forced’ to quit as a royal

By Zoe Hodges

Josef Fritzl could be released from prison tomorrow on his 90th birthday

Josef Fritzl could be released from prison tomorrow on his 90th birthday

By Ava Keady

Role Model announces UK and European tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Role Model announces UK and European tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Tom Hanks is upset fans ignore one of his ‘most important’ films

Entertainment

Tom Hanks is upset fans ignore one of his ‘most important’ films

By JOE

Scientist who died for six minutes explains everything she saw in ‘the waiting room’

Scientist who died for six minutes explains everything she saw in ‘the waiting room’

By Ava Keady

Girl, 13, and boy, 15, found guilty of manslaughter of 80-year-old man

Crime

Girl, 13, and boy, 15, found guilty of manslaughter of 80-year-old man

By Joseph Loftus

A very underrated crime thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Crime Thriller

A very underrated crime thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

At least 13 dead and 46 injured after roof collapses on nightclub dance floor

Dance floor

At least 13 dead and 46 injured after roof collapses on nightclub dance floor

By Zoe Hodges

Woman dies in front of horrified shoppers in Primark as store is closed off

emergency services

Woman dies in front of horrified shoppers in Primark as store is closed off

By Zoe Hodges

Load more stories