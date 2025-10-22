Search icon

22nd Oct 2025

Man City fan found dead in Spain just hours before Champions League match

Sammi Minion

Man City played La Liga side Villarreal on Tuesday evening

Manchester City have paid tribute to a supporter who tragically passed away a matter of hours before the Premier League side played Villarreal in the Champions League.

The fan, named by the club as Guy Bradshaw, was found dead in Spain after travelling to the city of Costa Blanca for the Tuesday night fixture.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Guy Bradshaw’s memory, with the aim of “assist[ing] with bringing him home, covering funeral costs, and to ensure Ava [Guy’s daughter] is supported in the days and weeks ahead.”

While the cause of Guy Bradshaw’s death is yet to be officially confirmed, his cousin told the Manchester Evening News that the family have been informed by authorities that there were “no suspicious circumstances” to be aware of.

Tributes to the 35-year-old father of one, were lead by Guy’s cousin Jess Bradshaw.

She said: “He was really gentle, kind and caring. He was never in any trouble. He never had any enemies. He lived for City and his young daughter. He idolised her.

“We’re just completely shocked, as he was so young. He was a healthy lad. The whole family is just devastated.”

Her tribute was followed up by a message from Man City’s official Twitter/X page, that reads: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Guy Bradshaw, a City supporter who tragically died in Spain before the Club’s match against Villarreal last night.

“Everyone at the Club sends their condolences to his family, friends, and fellow fans during this difficult time. Once a Blue, Always a Blue.”

Man City’s rivals on the night, Villarreal also took to social media to pay their respects, responding with the words: “Our thoughts are with his family and friends, and all Manchester City fans. Rest in peace.”

No further details regarding the circumstances that lead to the death of Man City fan Guy Bradshaw are currently publicly available.

Man City went on to beat Villarreal 2-0 on Tuesday as a result of goals by Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva.

Topics:

Football,Man City,sensitive,Sport

