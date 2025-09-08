Search icon

08th Sep 2025

Man City and Premier League officially reach ATP settlement

Jacob Entwistle

An agreement over big sponsorship deals has been reached.

The Premier League has officially reached a settlement with Manchester City over its challenge to sponsorship rules – enabling the club to complete a large scale deal with Etihad Airways, as per Mail Sport.

The competition told City’s league competitors today that they have made an agreement, bringing an end to a continuous saga.

The club have successfully had regulations on commercial partnerships with associated parties (APTs) branded unlawful.

Initially acting after a proposed deal with Etihad Airlines, who sponsor the club’s shirts and hold the stadium naming rights, was stopped by the Premier League back in 2023 due to it not being deemed to be of ‘fair market value’ (FMV) under the rules.

After this, a legal challenge was issued, with a tribunal siding with City, deeming rules ‘void and unenforceable’.

The league then contacted Mail Sport to say an agreement has been reached with City and a hearing will no longer take place.

More to follow.

