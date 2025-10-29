Search icon

Sport

29th Oct 2025

Major fault with VAR set to finally be reviewed ahead of next summer’s Word Cup 

Sammi Minion

VAR is set to be handed more power to intervene in matches

VAR is set to become more prominent than ever at next year’s World Cup, following a meeting of the world’s football law makers.

The International FA Board’s Football and Technical Advisory Panels (IFAB) — a group made up of former players, coaches and referees — met last week and discussed how they could make significant changes to improve the fluency of matches at next summer’s World Cup in North America.

18+ Be Gamble Aware

One of the key issues raised centred around VAR intervention on yellow cards.

Over the past two Premier League seasons, 17 players have been sent off for incorrectly called second yellow card offences.

These mistakes were unable to be overturned due to limitations in the power of video officials.

According to current rules, VAR can only intervene for “key match incidents”; goals, penalties and straight red cards.

According to The Sun, plans are now in place for this to change.

They report football chiefs agreed VAR “should have the possibility to intervene when an incorrect second yellow card has been given.”

A formal motion to change the law will be filed at a second meeting in January, which can then be fully agreed and ratified at at February’s Annual General Meeting in Cardiff, before eventually coming into effect from the start of July 2026.

It is also understood, that with next Summer’s World Cup in mind, FIFA will attempt to bring the new VAR rule into effect a month earlier, when the tournament kicks off on June 11th.

This goal will be aimed by the fact that FIFA controls four of the eight votes within the International FA Board’s Football and Technical Advisory Panel.

Per the Guardian, alongside changes to VAR, officials also discussed other methods of speeding up the game.

A growing issue over the past few months has been the increased trend of long throw-ins.

Teams typically set up to defend longer throws in the same way they would for a set-piece, causing significant delays in play.

Just as keepers can be penalised for taking too long to take goals kicks, football chiefs are considering setting a time limit on throw-ins.

It remains to be seen if this change is taken further at the next meeting of IFAB in January.

Topics:

Football,Sport,VAR,World Cup

RELATED ARTICLES

The FootballJOE Quiz #50: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #50: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

QUIZ: Obscure League Cup-winning players – the 21st Century edition

Carabao Cup

QUIZ: Obscure League Cup-winning players – the 21st Century edition

By Sammi Minion

Ange Postecoglou emerges as favourite to become manager of new club

Ange Postecoglu

Ange Postecoglou emerges as favourite to become manager of new club

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Man United fans mocked online after ‘AI-generated banners’ spotted at Old Trafford

Football

Man United fans mocked online after ‘AI-generated banners’ spotted at Old Trafford

By Sammi Minion

Former footballer and England youth player Marvin Brown dies aged 42

marvin brown

Former footballer and England youth player Marvin Brown dies aged 42

By JOE

Premier League abandons Boxing Day tradition with major change confirmed

Football

Premier League abandons Boxing Day tradition with major change confirmed

By Sammi Minion

WATCH: Wolves star in heated exchange with supporters after Burnley loss

Jose Sa

WATCH: Wolves star in heated exchange with supporters after Burnley loss

By Sammi Minion

Jim Ratcliffe has ‘blocked a deal’ for Man Utd to sign a European football superstar

Football

Jim Ratcliffe has ‘blocked a deal’ for Man Utd to sign a European football superstar

By Sammi Minion

The stat that sums up why this season’s title race may already be Arsenal’s to lose

Arsenal

The stat that sums up why this season’s title race may already be Arsenal’s to lose

By Sammi Minion

Dog walker killed in triple stabbing as man arrested

London

Dog walker killed in triple stabbing as man arrested

By Harry Warner

Woman dies after being left behind by cruise ship on remote island

Australia

Woman dies after being left behind by cruise ship on remote island

By JOE

Miguel announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Miguel announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

All of Jamaica declared ‘a disaster area’ after Hurricane Melissa rips though Caribbean

Hurricane

All of Jamaica declared ‘a disaster area’ after Hurricane Melissa rips though Caribbean

By Sammi Minion

Mac DeMarco announces 2026 UK and European summer tour dates

Affiliate

Mac DeMarco announces 2026 UK and European summer tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Lab monkey ‘infected with herpes and Covid’ thought to be on the loose after lorry overturns

Monkey

Lab monkey ‘infected with herpes and Covid’ thought to be on the loose after lorry overturns

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Migrant sex offender mistakenly released from prison deported from UK

government

Migrant sex offender mistakenly released from prison deported from UK

By Harry Warner

Woman who ‘died for three days’ reveals the terrifying message she saw on the other side

Afterlife

Woman who ‘died for three days’ reveals the terrifying message she saw on the other side

By JOE

Millions of Brits avoid leaving a tip if they have to use a debit or credit card

Cash

Millions of Brits avoid leaving a tip if they have to use a debit or credit card

By JOE

DVLA issue alert to drivers who passed their test over 10 years ago

Driving

DVLA issue alert to drivers who passed their test over 10 years ago

By JOE

Best-selling gadget that removes mould from your home ‘more than pays for itself’

Affiliate

Best-selling gadget that removes mould from your home ‘more than pays for itself’

By Jonny Yates

Full list of people who will get £150 towards their energy bills

government

Full list of people who will get £150 towards their energy bills

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories