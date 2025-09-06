Luis Suarez learns punishment after spitting scandal

The incident occurred in the aftermath of a 3-0 cup final loss

Former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has been punished for his involvement in an altercation after the final whistle of a 3-0 loss to Seattle Sounders in the American Leagues Cup final.

At the end of the match, a sizeable confrontation broke out between both sets of players and coaching staff.

The 38-year-old Uruguayan was seen spitting at one of the Sounders’ coaches while fellow Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets appeared to attempt to throw a punch at an opponent.

According to the BBC, Suarez has now been informed of the punishment for his actions.

The Leagues Cup disciplinary committee have decided to suspend Suarez for the next six games of the tournament, which will take place next year.

While this ban will have no affect on Suarez for the next 12 months, the main American football league (Major League Soccer) also reserves the right to hand Suarez its own additional punishment.

It remains to be seen if the MLS will take up the opportunity to apply an additional suspension.

Suarez has already taken to Instagram to apologise.

He said: “It was a moment of much tension and frustration, where just after the game ended, things happened that shouldn’t have happened, but that doesn’t justify my reaction.

“I made a mistake and sincerely apologise. It’s not the image I want to give in front of my family, who suffer because of my mistakes, nor in front of my club, that also doesn’t deserve seeing itself affected by something like this.

“I feel bad for what happened, and I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to recognise and apologise to everyone who felt hurt by what I did.” [Translated from Spanish]

Suarez’s team Inter Miami also posted a statement of their own.

It reads: “These actions do not reflect the values of our sport, and we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of sportsmanship both on and off the pitch.”

This is not the first time that Suarez has acted in a disorderly fashion during a football game.

The 2015 Champions League winner has been banned three times for biting opponents.